App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCL signs MoU with ALIMCO

People of Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts would benefit from the step taken under MCL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, a company release said today.

MCL signs MoU with ALIMCO

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, will distribute aids and appliances worth Rs 5 crore among 10,000 people with orthopaedic disabilities in four districts of Odisha.

People of Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts would benefit from the step taken under MCL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, a company release said today.

The release also said that MCL had yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Artificial Limb Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMC0) for providing aids and appliances for the purpose.

tags #Business #Coal India Limited #Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.