MCL signs MoU with ALIMCO

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, will distribute aids and appliances worth Rs 5 crore among 10,000 people with orthopaedic disabilities in four districts of Odisha.

People of Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts would benefit from the step taken under MCL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, a company release said today.

The release also said that MCL had yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Artificial Limb Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMC0) for providing aids and appliances for the purpose.