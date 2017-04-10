MCL produces over 139 million tonne of coal

Of the total 139.2 million tonne of coal produced by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), 92.48 per cent of dry fuel were lifted through environment friendly surface miners.

The coal produced by MCL through surface miners mostly feed to power plants across the country, an official release said adding that MCL was the first company in India to introduce surface miners in coal mining way back in 1999.

Presently, 38 surface miners are deployed in 16 open cast mines of the company spread over in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha, which together produced 138.2 million tonne during the financial year 2016-17.

"Surface miners have augmented quality supply of coal to our consumers, which mostly are power plants across the country," said A K Jha, Chairman & Managing Director, MCL. Committed to quality coal supply to its consumers, Jha said all coal loading points, sidings, sample preparation sites, sample storage rooms and all coal stockyards have been kept under 24x7 CCTV surveillance.

MCL?s three coal analysis laboratories have received NABL Accreditation Certificates while two other in the process of getting certification, the CMD added.

The company is constructing four coal washeries which are expected to be operational by 2020, enabling MCL supply coal of less than 34 per cent ash content to power plants within 500 to 1000 km.

Ten Silos are at different stage of construction at MCL?s coalfields to ensure swift and environment-friendly supply of coal to the consumers, Jha said.