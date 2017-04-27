MCI circular doesn't stop doctors from writing brand name in prescription: IMA

Expressing its stand on the Medical Council of India's (MCI) recent circular on generic drugs, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that the new notice does not prohibit doctors from writing the name of a company or a brand on a prescription.

MCI's circular merely calls on doctors to prescribe drugs with generic names and mention the name of the salt, but they are not prohibited from writing the company name or the brand to provide the best quality, said IMA, an umbrella body representing doctors.

"The medical practitioner, ultimately, has the right to choose the drug and brand. But along the brand, they must mention the generic name. They must also justify why a Rs 90 drug has been prescribed when a Re 1 drug is also available in the market," said KK Agarwal, President, IMA.

MCI, the statutory body that regulates medical education and registers doctors, last week issued a public notice to all physicians in the country to prescribe drugs only by generic names and warned of disciplinary action against doctors violating the code.

MCI in September 2016 amended the clause 1.5 of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 making it mandatory for every physician to "prescribe drugs with generic names legibly and preferably in capital letters".

If a medical practitioner is found to be guilty of committing professional misconduct, the appropriate Medical Council will remove the concerned practitioner's name from Indian Medical Registry rendering him ineligible to practice.

To make drug prices affordable and accessible, the Narendra Modi government has been aggressively pushing for price control, promoting generic drugs through Jan Aushadhi programme and recently indicated that it is contemplating a law to make generic names mandatory in prescription.