McDonald's to reopen 20 of the 84 closed outlets as CPRL ropes in new logistics partner

Nearly 20 of the 84 outlets of fast food giant McDonald's in the north and east are set to reopen after licencee Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL) managed to find a new logistics partner, reports Mint.

The earlier logistics partner Radhakrishna Foodland had cut off supplies to the firm on December 20 citing “reduction in volumes and uncertainty of the future”. The lack of supplies compelled the firm to shut 84 of its outlets.

CPRL is a joint venture between McDonald’s India (MIPL) and Vikram Bakshi and the firm operates 169 outlets in total.

CPRL Managing Director Bakshi told the paper the firm is working with a “strong group in logistics space” so that raw material is delivered to the 84 outlets. He, however, did not name the new logistics partner.

“Supplies to some of our stores are being made today; our stores will start reopening later in the day. Between today and tomorrow, about 20 outlets will be back in business and before the end of the year, we will have all our stores serving customers again,” he told the paper.

The outlets were closed due to an ongoing legal tussle between Bakshi and McDonald’s India Pvt Ltd (MIPL), following which McDonald’s India had terminated its franchise pact with CPRL. However, the termination was challenged by Bakshi before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which later asked MIPL not to interfere in the CPRL's business.