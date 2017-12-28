App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 28, 2017 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

McDonald's to reopen 20 of the 84 closed outlets as CPRL ropes in new logistics partner

CPRL Managing Director Bakshi told the paper that the firm is working with a “strong group in logistics space” so that raw material is delivered to the 84 outlets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Nearly 20 of the 84 outlets of fast food giant McDonald's in the north and east are set to reopen after licencee Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL) managed to find a new logistics partner, reports Mint.

The earlier logistics partner Radhakrishna Foodland had cut off supplies to the firm on December 20 citing “reduction in volumes and uncertainty of the future”. The lack of supplies compelled the firm to shut 84 of its outlets.

CPRL is a joint venture between McDonald’s India (MIPL) and Vikram Bakshi and the firm operates 169 outlets in total.

CPRL Managing Director Bakshi told the paper the firm is working with a “strong group in logistics space” so that raw material is delivered to the 84 outlets. He, however, did not name the new logistics partner.

“Supplies to some of our stores are being made today; our stores will start reopening later in the day. Between today and tomorrow, about 20 outlets will be back in business and before the end of the year, we will have all our stores serving customers again,” he told the paper.

related news

The outlets were closed due to an ongoing legal tussle between Bakshi and McDonald’s India Pvt Ltd (MIPL), following which McDonald’s India had terminated its franchise pact with CPRL. However, the termination was challenged by Bakshi before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which later asked MIPL not to interfere in the CPRL's business.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.