App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 16, 2017 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

McDonald's ends Olympic sponsorship deal 3 years early

IOC marketing director Timo Lumme said, "we understand that McDonald's is looking to focus on different business priorities."

McDonald's ends Olympic sponsorship deal 3 years early

Fast-food chain McDonald's has ended its Olympic sponsorship deal three years early.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says confidential financial terms of the immediate separation were agreed to.

IOC marketing director Timo Lumme said, "we understand that McDonald's is looking to focus on different business priorities."

McDonald's was among 13 top-tier sponsors signed through the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Games. An Olympic sponsor since 1976, McDonald's had signed an eight-year extension to run through 2020.

An Olympic sponsor since 1976, McDonald's had signed an eight-year extension to run through 2020.

McDonald's had exclusive rights in the "retail food services" sponsor category.

The IOC says it will review the sales categories rather than sign a direct replacement.

McDonald's remains a national sponsor of the 2018 Olympics with domestic marketing rights in South Korea.
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.