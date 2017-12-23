Mcap of BSE-listed cos hits record high of over Rs 150 lakh cr

Total market valuation of all listed companies on BSE today touched a record high of over Rs 150 lakh crore helped by strong gains in the broader market. The 30-share index Sensex ended with a gain of 184.02 points, or 0.55 percent, at 33,940.30.

At the end of trade today, the market capitalisation (m- cap) of BSE-listed companies surged to Rs 1,50,67,285 crore (USD 2.35 trillion) from Rs 1,49,98,415.29 crore yesterday, a gain of Rs 68,869.71 crore.

The Sensex has gained 7,309.07 points, or 27.45 percent, so far this year. The index had hit an all-time high of 33,964.28 today.

The total market valuation of all listed firms on BSE had hit Rs 100 lakh crore level on November 28, 2014.

RIL is the country's most valued firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 5,81,732.30 crore followed by TCS (Rs 5,05,333.64 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,85,870.22 crore), ITC (Rs 3,20,976.47 crore) and HUL (Rs 2,92,561.75 crore).

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.