Maximum call drop recorded on Aircel network in Jul-Sep 2016

Call drops on Aircel network during non-peak hours breached set benchmark in Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, North East telecom circles, as per Performance Indicator report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 03, 2017, 03.05 PM | Source: PTI

Maximum call drop recorded on Aircel network in Jul-Sep 2016

Call drops on Aircel network during non-peak hours breached set benchmark in Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, North East telecom circles, as per Performance Indicator report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Maximum call drop recorded on Aircel network in Jul-Sep 2016

Call drops on Aircel network during non-peak hours breached set benchmark in Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, North East telecom circles, as per Performance Indicator report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Maximum call drop recorded on Aircel network in Jul-Sep 2016
High call drop rate was registered on network of telecom operator Aircel during both normal and heavy traffic hours in the July-September 2016 period, as per the latest report of telecom regulator Trai.

Call drops on Aircel network during non-peak hours breached set benchmark in Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, North East telecom circles, as per Performance Indicator report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

In Bihar, the call drop rate on its network was close to 6 times high compared to set parameter of 2 percent in a month.

As per the Trai benchmark, not more than 2 percent calls on a telecom operator's network in a month should get automatically disconnected during non-peak hours and 3 percent during heavy traffic load on networks. The regulator conducts tests on both 2G and 3G networks of companies.

Call drops during non-peak hours were registered on Airtel 's 2G network in Jammu and Kashmir and Reliance Communications CDMA network in Rajasthan.

During peak hours, call drop on Aircel network was registered across 12 out of 22 telecom circles. Highest call drop rate of 19.05 percent was registered in Assam circle.

Call drop level on Telenor network was registered in five out of six circles where it operates, followed by Vodafone in four circles and BSNL and Tata Teleservices CDMA network in one circle each during peak hours.

High call drop rate was recorded on Aircel's 3G network across 10 circles followed by call drop on BSNL and Airtel network in one circle each.

Aircel's 2G and 3G mobile towers were also down in four circles.

Tags  Trai telecom Aircel 2G 3G Bharti Airtel BSNL

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Maximum call drop recorded on Aircel network in Jul-Sep 2016
m2invest
New Member
7 Followers
Bharti Airtel

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.