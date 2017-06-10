Max Life looks at Artificial Intelligence tools to engage customers better

Private life insurer Max Life Insurance is looking to tap artificial intelligence (AI) tools to discover customer need at various life stages and offer appropriate products at each step. They are also mulling tie-ups with companies operating in the fitness band space so that customer data can be effectively captured.

The aim is to capture relevant data that can help then sell policies that are the most needed, Manik Nangia, Direct Marketing and Chief Digital Officer, Max Life Insurance said.

“For instance, one could be sold a child policy if he/she is expecting a child. Based on the websites that they browse, we could figure out their life-stage and offer an appropriate product for them,” he told Moneycontrol.

Further, Nangia explained that getting access to their health or daily activity data could be used not only for ascertaining how fit a person was, but to also give out some incentives for those who engaged in some sort of a physical activity on a daily basis.

Max Life has nearly 22 percent of new customers coming in from the digital route. He added that since such customers are savvy, it is imperative that they are retained by cross-selling products suitable for their current needs.

In FY17, Max Life’s Value of New Business (VNB) written during FY2017 was Rs 499 crore, seeing a growth of 29 percent over the previous year, and the new business margin stood at 18.8 percent. The insurer’s Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 44,370 crore as on March 31, 2017 showing a growth of 24 percent over last year.

While Max Life maintained its overall market share at 9 percent in FY17, Nangia said that they hit a milestone in their digital journey by transitioning from a challenger to a market leader in Online Term Sales.

Max Life’s e-Commerce channel reported an overall growth of 89 percent in FY17. He added that they hold one-third of the market share in terms of the number of customers.

Earlier, there was intense competition in the online term space with price being the only differentiator. However, Nangia said that this is no longer the case. According to him, despite the fact that they are not the cheapest provider in the online term space, sales growth has been positive.

“We will not play the price game. Our aim is to engage customers better and help build a customer context so that there is a pull to buy insurance at any particular period,” he added.