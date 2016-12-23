Maruti to invest Rs 3,800 cr on Rohtak R&D centre

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India plans to invest over Rs 3,800 crore on its upcoming R&D centre in Rohtak by March 2019.

The company has already invested around Rs 1,700 crore on the project as of March 2016.

"We have already setup testing and crash facilities. We have invested about Rs 1,700 crore till March 2016. Now we are setting up more facilities with in the centre and by 2019 we will be putting another investment of around Rs 2,100 crore," MSI Executive Director R&D, C V Raman told reporters here.

So, the total investment on the project by March 2019 will be around Rs 3,800 crore, he added.

"Step by step, we are establishing this facility," Raman said.

In 2012, Suzuki India (MSI) had laid the foundation stone for its Research & Development Centre at Rohtak. The facility is spread over an area of 600 acres and would enable the company to design, develop and launch cars at a faster pace.