Dec 11, 2017 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti to benefit from Suzuki's EV tie-ups, but without the risks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India is set to benefit from Suzuki Motor's partnerships with Toyota, and Denso and Toshiba to develop electric vehicles and electric car batteries, respectively. However, with no equity participation involved, Maruti will also stay insulated from any risks if electric vehicles fail to take off in the country.

According to a Mint report, Suzuki has formed partnerships with Denso and Toshiba for the production of lithium ion batteries, apart from the one for electric vehicle platforms with Toyota.

Maruti could use Suzuki's tripartite tie-up with Denso and Toshiba to procure lithium ion battery packs. Similarly, the Toyota-Suzuki partnership could provide electric vehicle platforms to Maruti if the electric vehicle market develops in the country.

Japanese car maker Toyota and Suzuki are also to collaborate on environment-friendly technologies, hybrids, fuel cell tech, safety and connected technologies as well sourcing components from each other.

Mint spoke to RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki who said the whole tie-up between Suzuki and Toyota is specifically for the Indian market. Hence, it is solely going to benefit Maruti.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a subsidiary of Suzuki, is to run the factories producing the electric vehicles in Gujarat. The factories owned by SMG will have six assembly lines, which are expected to produce 1.5 million vehicles by 2025. As of now, one line is fully functional.

The report stated the collaboration between Suzuki and Toyota would see Toyota providing technology support in terms of motor, powertrain and back-end configuration, while Suzuki’s role may come in body building, painting and assembly.

Maruti Suzuki’s share price rose to an all-time high of Rs 9,072 to reach a market capitalisation of Rs 2.74 lakh crore.

The company hopes to roll out electric vehicles in India by 2020.

tags #Business #Companies #Maruti Suzuki

