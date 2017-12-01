Maruti Suzuki November sales meet estimates, grow 14% led by domestic business

India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki's November sales matched analyst expectations on Friday as it sold 1.54 lakh units during the month, higher by 14.1 percent YoY.

The company sold 1.35 lakh units in November 2016 and a CNBC-TV18 poll estimated sales at 1.52 lakh units.

The growth was largely driven by domestic sales that grew by 15 percent year-on-year to 1.45 lakh units in month gone by.

Exports sales were largely muted, growing 0.8 percent YoY to 9,300 units in November 2017.

The stock price hit a fresh record high of Rs 8,695, rising a percent intraday after sales data.

At 10:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 8,665, up Rs 62.70, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.