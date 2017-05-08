May 08, 2017 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI
Maruti Suzuki independent director Amal Ganguli passes away
Ganguli, 79, was also the chairman of the audit committee and nomination and remuneration committee in the country's largest carmaker, MSI said in a regulatory filing.A former Price Waterhouse executive, Ganguli was also on board of various other companies including AVTEC Ltd and HCL Technologies.