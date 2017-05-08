App
May 08, 2017 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki independent director Amal Ganguli passes away

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today said one of its independent directors Amal Ganguli passed away after a prolonged illness.

Ganguli, 79, was also the chairman of the audit committee and nomination and remuneration committee in the country's largest carmaker, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

A former Price Waterhouse executive, Ganguli was also on board of various other companies including AVTEC Ltd and HCL Technologies.

