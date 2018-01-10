App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki, Honda hikes prices by up to Rs 32,000

Various automakers including, Hyundai Motor India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra have already announced to increase prices from this month. These companies are however yet to announce price increase for their respective vehicles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Honda Cars India on Wednesday said they have hiked prices of their vehicles across models by up to Rs 32,000 to partially offset rise in input costs.

MSI said in a statement that the increase in prices of its vehicles will range from Rs 1,700 to Rs 17,000 depending on models. The price hike is owing to increase in commodity and other administrative and distribution costs and the new rates will be effective today, it added.

MSI sells a range of models starting with hatchback Alto 800 to premium crossover S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.45 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Similarly, a spokesperson of Honda Cars India confirmed that the company has hiked prices from January 8 for all models made in India. The increase in prices will range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 32,000 depending on models, the spokesperson said, adding however that Accord Hybrid model is not affected.

related news

HCIL sells models ranging from hatchback Brio to Accord Hybrid, which were earlier priced from Rs 4.66 lakh to Rs 43.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Tata Motors has already increased prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 25,000 from January 1.

Ford India also said that prices of its vehicles have been raised by up to 4 percent. Various automakers including, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Isuzu and Renault have also said they would increase prices from this month but are yet to announce price increase for their respective vehicles.

Various automakers including, Hyundai Motor India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra have already announced to increase prices from this month. These companies are however yet to announce price increase for their respective vehicles.

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.