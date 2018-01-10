Maruti Suzuki, Honda hikes prices by up to Rs 32,000

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Honda Cars India on Wednesday said they have hiked prices of their vehicles across models by up to Rs 32,000 to partially offset rise in input costs.

MSI said in a statement that the increase in prices of its vehicles will range from Rs 1,700 to Rs 17,000 depending on models. The price hike is owing to increase in commodity and other administrative and distribution costs and the new rates will be effective today, it added.

MSI sells a range of models starting with hatchback Alto 800 to premium crossover S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.45 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Similarly, a spokesperson of Honda Cars India confirmed that the company has hiked prices from January 8 for all models made in India. The increase in prices will range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 32,000 depending on models, the spokesperson said, adding however that Accord Hybrid model is not affected.

HCIL sells models ranging from hatchback Brio to Accord Hybrid, which were earlier priced from Rs 4.66 lakh to Rs 43.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Tata Motors has already increased prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 25,000 from January 1.

Ford India also said that prices of its vehicles have been raised by up to 4 percent. Various automakers including, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Isuzu and Renault have also said they would increase prices from this month but are yet to announce price increase for their respective vehicles.

