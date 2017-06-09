Maruti overtakes Infosys, ONGC in m-cap; stock up 3%

Maruti Suzuki zipped past Infosys and ONGC in market capitalisation (m-cap) as its stock rose by 3 percent on Friday, adding Rs 6,563 crore to the value.

The stock gained 3 percent to end at Rs 7,451 on BSE. During the day, it went up by 3.25 percent to Rs 7,469; its 52-week high. It was the top gainer on the BSE benchmark Sensex.

On NSE, the stock moved up by 2.97 percent to close at Rs 7,464.85 Following the gains, the company's m-cap rose by Rs 6,562.85 crore to Rs 2,25,079.85 crore.

With this, the company stood at the eighth position in the top-10 m-cap ranking chart, ahead of Infosys and ONGC. Infosys' market valuation stood at Rs 2,17,899.66 crore, while that of ONGC was Rs 2,17,074.17 crore at end of trade.

Also, the m-cap of Maruti alone is more than the combined valuation of auto majors Tata Motors (Rs 1,34,896.92 crore) and Mahindra & Mahindra (Rs 88,598.83 crore).