App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 09, 2017 06:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti overtakes Infosys, ONGC in m-cap; stock up 3%

The stock gained 3 percent to end at Rs 7,451 on BSE. During the day, it went up by 3.25 pe cent to Rs 7,469; its 52-week high. It was the top gainer on the BSE benchmark Sensex.

Maruti overtakes Infosys, ONGC in m-cap; stock up 3%

Maruti Suzuki zipped past Infosys and ONGC in market capitalisation (m-cap) as its stock rose by 3 percent on Friday, adding Rs 6,563 crore to the value.

The stock gained 3 percent to end at Rs 7,451 on BSE. During the day, it went up by 3.25 percent to Rs 7,469; its 52-week high. It was the top gainer on the BSE benchmark Sensex.

On NSE, the stock moved up by 2.97 percent to close at Rs 7,464.85 Following the gains, the company's m-cap rose by Rs 6,562.85 crore to Rs 2,25,079.85 crore.

With this, the company stood at the eighth position in the top-10 m-cap ranking chart, ahead of Infosys and ONGC. Infosys' market valuation stood at Rs 2,17,899.66 crore, while that of ONGC was Rs 2,17,074.17 crore at end of trade.

Also, the m-cap of Maruti alone is more than the combined valuation of auto majors Tata Motors (Rs 1,34,896.92 crore) and Mahindra & Mahindra (Rs 88,598.83 crore).

tags #Business #Companies #markets

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.