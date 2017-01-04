Maruti opens online booking for upcoming model Ignis

India's largest passenger vehicle maker opens online booking for #IGNIS, the premium urban compact vehicle, for the millennials, the company said in a statement.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 04, 2017, 02.48 PM | Source: PTI

Maruti opens online booking for upcoming model Ignis

"India's largest passenger vehicle maker opens online booking for #IGNIS, the premium urban compact vehicle, for the millennials," the company said in a statement.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Maruti opens online booking for upcoming model Ignis

"India's largest passenger vehicle maker opens online booking for #IGNIS, the premium urban compact vehicle, for the millennials," the company said in a statement.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Maruti opens online booking for upcoming model Ignis
The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), today opened online booking for its premium hatchback 'Ignis' that it plans to launch next week.

"India's largest passenger vehicle maker opens online booking for #IGNIS, the premium urban compact vehicle, for the millennials," the company said in a statement.

The model will be launched at an EDM concert on January 13, featuring Axwell, Swedish DJ, record producer and remixer, it added.

This is for the first time an option of online booking has been introduced through Maruti Suzuki Nexa's exclusive website, MSI said.

The new model will be sold through the company's Nexa premium outlets. Customers can book the model with an initial payment of Rs 11,000.

The car will be available in 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engine options. It will also offer automatic gearshift option in both.

This will be the entry-level car for the premium Nexa chain, which also sells Baleno and S-Cross models of the company. At present, MSI has 197 Nexa outlets in close to 115 cities in India.

The Ignis will be produced at MSI's Gurugram (earlier known as Gurgaon) plant and is meant mainly for the domestic market.

Tags  Maruti Suzuki India Ignis petrol

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Maruti opens online booking for upcoming model Ignis
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.