Maruti December sales up 10.3% at 1,30,066 units

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported 10.3 per cent increase in total sales at 1,30,066 units in December 2017 compared to 1,17,908 units in the same month of 2016.

The company's domestic sales stood at 1,19,286 units, up 12.1 per cent from 1,06,414 units in December 2016, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 2 per cent rise to 32,146 units during the month under review from 31,527 units in December 2016.

The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 23.2 per cent to 53,336 units last month as against 43,295 units in the year-ago month.

MSI said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 35.8 per cent to 2,382 units during the month.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 19.9 per cent to 19,276 units in December, from 16,072 units in the same month of 2016.

Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 23.8 per cent to 11,420 units last month as against 9,224 units in the year-ago period.

Exports in December were down 6.2 per cent to 10,780 units as compared with 11,494 units in the same month last year, MSI said.