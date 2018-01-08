Marlboro maker Phillip Morris International doesn't want to sell cigarettes anymore

In a dramatic announcement, Phillip Morris International (PMI), the makers of Marlboro cigarettes, has said that it will seize to manufacture cigarettes and replace them with alternatives such as e-cigarettes.

In a New Year's resolution, the company established in 1900 has said, "We’re trying to give up cigarettes", according to a report by USA Today.

PMI posted full-page advertisements in several newspapers in the United Kingdom stating that its new ambition in 2018 is to eventually stop selling cigarettes.

The advertisement also claimed that "No cigarette company has done anything like this before. You might wonder if we really mean it."

In a manifesto posted on the company's website, PMI said that it will help people quit smoking traditional cigarettes and to eventually replace them all with smoke-free substitutes such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

According to the New York-based company, the alternatives are relatively less harmful and that the company can "achieve a significant public-health benefit only when a large number of these smokers switch from cigarettes to better products."

The advisement added that it had spent British Pounds 2.5 billion in research and development.

Notably, the American multinational cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company is present in 180 countries outside the US through its wide range of largely tobacco products such as Marlboro, Benson & Hedges, Red and White, and Longbeach among many others.