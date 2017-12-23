Worried about tax on Bitcoin? Here's a closer look at cryptocurrency taxation outside India

Pundi X

“Bitcoin is the beginning of something great: a currency without a government, something necessary and imperative,” says Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Hailed as the single most important technology invented since the Internet, Bitcoin is not ‘unregulated,’ says Andreas Antonopoulos. He adds that “It is regulated by algorithm instead of being regulated by government bureaucracies. Un-corrupted.”

A lot has been discussed in terms of its popularity and the recent increase in value of Bitcoin. The resulting predominant international trend is to regulate cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as if they were recognized as ‘property’, ‘commodity’, ‘assets’ and ‘asset-like value.’

Most nations have yet to come around to the idea of treating cryptos like real currencies in a technical, or in a legal sense. However, the currencies can be exchanged for the fiat money, such as USD, EUR, INR, other virtual currencies or goods and services.

It is understood that regulators have only just begun to seriously scrutinize regulating cryptocurrencies.

Based on the definition given by the regulators and the usage, people currently engaged in cryptocurrency activities can be subjected to income tax, company tax or capital gains tax.

Regulators in most countries define Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies as ‘property’, tax on capital gains and income from Bitcoin trading is most common taxation.

In the U.S., UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Germany, the crypto investments are subject to a capital gains tax, ranging from 0%-25% depending on how long the taxpayers hold it.

For example, in Germany, taxpayers who hold Bitcoin for longer than one year will not be subject to capital gains tax. In most of these countries, mining is considered as conducting a business will need to pay company tax.

People receive Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as income will have to submit to income tax.

EU also treats Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency as a ‘foreign’ currency. Cryptocurrency transactions are exempt from VAT fees, take UK, Switzerland, Germany for example.

Australia also joined the league of exempting cryptocurrencies from the goods-and-services tax (GST).

In Japan, Bitcoin is officially recognized as a payment method. The sale of Bitcoin is exempted from consumption tax as of 1st of July 2017. However, the regulator follows a middle-ground approach by defining Bitcoin as an ‘asset-like value.’

Profits gained from Bitcoin trading are considered to be business income; thus, there are income tax, capital gains tax, and company tax applied to the users of cryptocurrencies.

With the technological advancement and innovation, we believe cryptocurrencies can be integrated into people’s day-to-day usage in the near future.

Besides thinking of various tax on cryptocurrency activities, the government also plays a key role of how to take advantage of the technology that cryptocurrency brings such as trackable transaction, which gives the unbanked a track record of the credit history and then be able to direct those people towards the best use of their money.

The author is CEO of Pundi X. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.