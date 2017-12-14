Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

ICICIdirect.com Research

The equity benchmarks during previous week extended its consolidation in the range of 10,000-10,400 ahead of key event of the outcome of the assembly elections in Gujarat (December 18).

Structurally, the current correction from life-time highs of 10,490 bodes well as the index is seen forming a strong base at elevated support near psychologically important 10,000 mark.

The overall price structure continues to stay robust as the index has retraced its 25 sessions rally off September lows (9,687-10,490) by less than 61.8 percent in past 26 sessions.

In the entire upmove since 2017, the index has not corrected for more than two-three weeks in a row, with two weeks of decline already behind us.

We expect the index to form a base around 10,000 levels ahead of the Gujarat elections outcome being the strong support in the near-term.

Going forward, we expect the index to eventually move higher towards 10,600 in coming weeks being the 123.60 percent external retracement of the entire decline from 10,490-10,033. Last week’s low at 10,033 is formed at key support as it is the confluence of following key parameters:

> Key trend line connecting December 2016 and September 2017 lows and November month low at 10,100> 61.8% retracement of October rally (9,687-10,490) placed at 9,994

> Equality of current correction from 10,490 with September correction (10,178-9,687=490 points) at 10,000 levels

Here is a list of top 3 stocks which could give up to 20% return in the next 6 months:

Asian Granito India: BUY | CMP – 509 | Target – 610 | Stop Loss – 460 | Upside – 20% | Time Frame 6 months

The share price of Asian Granito India has remained in a secular uptrend since May 2014 as it continues to form a higher peak and higher trough in all time frames. Within this structural uptrend, the stock has undergone periodic phases of consolidation providing fresh entry opportunities for investors to ride the uptrend.

We believe the sideways consolidation over the last 12 weeks has approached maturity and the stock provides a good entry opportunity with a favourable reward/risk set up for medium-term investors to ride the next up move within the larger uptrend

Time-wise, the recent corrective consolidation has already taken 12 weeks over the preceding six weeks up move from Rs 380 to Rs518, which was price wise retraced by just 38.2%. Shallow price wise correction and elongated time wise consolidation highlights the robust price structure

The key support base for the stock is placed around Rs460 region being the trendline support joining previous lows May 2017 (Rs333) and August 2017 (Rs380) which also coincides with the 50% retracement of the current up move placed around Rs460 levels

Considering the robust price structure and above-mentioned technical observations, we expect the stock to continue with its current uptrend and head towards Rs598 in the medium term as it is the price parity with the previous up move Rs380 to Rs518 (518-380=138 points) added to the recent trough of Rs460 project upside towards Rs598 in the medium term

Brigade Enterprises: BUY | CMP – 298.00 | Target – 350.00 | Stop Loss – 280.00 | Upside – 17% | Time Frame 1 months

The share price of Brigade Enterprises has recently registered a breakout above the five months consolidation in the broad range 295 and 240 and in the last two weeks is seen consolidating above the same, thus offering a fresh entry opportunity to ride the next up move in the stock.

The share price of Brigade Enterprises has seen a strong rally from November 2016 to June 2017 rallying from Rs140 to Rs300. Since then, the stock has been consolidating in a narrow 55 points range for the last five months signalling a positive price structure.

The stock on Wednesday’s session witnessed strong volume of almost double of the 5 days average volume of 1 lakhs share per session indicating larger participation in the stock as it consolidates at the breakout area.

The weekly MACD (E-12/26/9) is seen sustaining above the positive territory and has recently given a buy signal moving above its nine period’s average thus highlights the overall positive price structure and indicates build-up of positive momentum which augurs well for the stock from a medium-term perspective

We expect the stock to head towards 350 in the coming month being the measuring implication of the breakout from the last five months consolidation (Rs295-240=55 points) added to the breakout area of Rs295 projects upside towards Rs350 (295+55=350)

Huhtamaki PPL: BUY | CMP – 356.00 | Target – 395.00 | Stop Loss – 320 | Upside – 12% | Time Frame 1 month

Huhtamaki PPL has broken out of a 30 months consolidation range of 331 and 201 during current month trade. The breakout coming in the form of three advancing soldiers candle pattern on the monthly chart.

After registering a six-fold gain between 2013 and 2015, the stock entered a period of consolidation over the next two years. Over the last few months, the consolidation has been accompanied by expanding volume.

The key observation in the price chart of Huhtamaki PPL is that the stock has completely retraced its recent 14 months declining leg (Rs326-201) in just 3 months. Faster retracement of the last falling segment in less than half-time interval highlights a structural turnaround and signals resumption of the next major up move

We feel the stock is likely to continue heading higher and advance towards Rs400 levels, being the 161.8% external retracement of the preceding corrective decline (Rs326-201).

: The author is Head Technical, AVP at ICICI Direct.com Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.