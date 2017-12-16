Will Nifty50 hit a record high on Monday when Gujarat Elections 2017 results get announced?

Indian market witnessed a volatile week but managed to end 0.6 percent higher ahead of the outcome of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 on Monday, December 16.

Most of the exit polls suggest a victory for the BJP in the state elections in Gujarat. A victory for the BJP will be received well by the market while a surprise defeat would be a large negative surprise for the market.

Going by the exit polls, the market witnessed short covering rally on Friday which pulled the index above 10,350 levels but failed to hold gains and ended up making a Doji or a Spinning Top kind of pattern on the daily charts.

All eyes are on Monday when the actual election results will be announced. Most experts do see a fresh high on Monday at least but a bounce back could be followed by profit booking.

The index witnessed some bit of selling pressure at higher levels on Friday and most of the good news is already in the price. Hence, in the event of BJP making a clean sweep in Assembly elections results of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, markets will rise on short coverings but could witness some profit booking at higher levels, suggest experts.

This market is in a consolidation mode for a couple of months on the back of valuation concerns which haven’t dramatically improved post-Gujarat election.

“Presuming that exit poll result gets accurately translated into reality on Monday then we may see euphoric up move which is bound to fizzle out as the market has already responded in last two trading sessions,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, what we need to look out for is the sustainability of the rally beyond 10,350 levels for a couple of days after Monday’s close. If the rally sustains for a couple of days then we can look for targets close to 10600 – 650 which is again a critical resistance on the long-term charts,” he said.

Mohammad further added that on the other hand if we slip below 10,140 then we can conclude that intermediate is in place at 10,490 or at Monday’s high if it goes beyond 10,490.

If we take out any external factors as well the market has failed to hold above 10,350 levels. At best use rallies on Monday to book some profits. Don’t bet on a one-way market movement next week as some of the good news is already in the price.

“BJP wins posts the gap up on Friday and looks to be full factored in the price. The exit polls have indicated a sweeping victory for the incumbents, leaving no doubt in mind,” Nikhil Kamath, co-founder & head of trading, Zerodha told Moneycontrol.

“Withdrawn from external factors, markets are looking weak, and it's looking harder each time to hold onto the 10350-10400 levels, we would advocate not staying long at the current juncture,” he said.

The exit polls suggest 114 seats for the BJP and 67 seats for the INC based using averages across various exit polls. A win of the incumbent party will be taken positively by the market but slowly the focus will shift from elections to the macro picture which has weakened significantly.

“In our view, the market’s focus will increasingly shift to macro and earnings. India’s macro has weakened significantly in the past few months. The equity market seems to be much more sanguine about India’s macro than the bond market,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

“We note that India will have to likely contend with a weaker macro in CY2018/FY2019 versus CY2017/FY2018 given likely higher inflation/interest rates and possibly higher CAD/weaker currency,” he said.

Derivative Picture:

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10000 followed by 10200 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 10500 followed by 10400 strikes.

Significant Put writing was seen at 10300 and 10200 strikes while Call writing remains intact at 10450 and 10500 strikes ahead of the election outcome.

“Put writing at higher strike suggests shifting of the support while intact Call writing at 10450 and 10500 could restrict its upside momentum. Option band signifies a broader trading band between 10000 to 10500 levels, while the immediate band is narrowing from 10200 to 10500 for next coming sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

India VIX moved up sharply during the week and hit the 10-months high at 17.39. Higher volatility was fuelling the up and down swing in the market throughout the week. “Going forward, Volatility has to cool down below 13 zones to get the smooth ride to start the next leg of the rally towards new high territory,” said Taparia.

Given the scenario, if the market fails to hold beyond 10330 zones and slips below 10178 then momentum and positive set up could fizzle out to retest the recent swing loss of 10094 and 10033.

“But, intact Put writing at lower strike could hold the market on the decline to keep the range bound if it gets the negative sentiments from Election outcome as per Derivatives database. If data is concerned then the downside is limited then the upside till it holds the psychological 10000 zones,” clarifies Taparia.