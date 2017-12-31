Will bull run continue in 2018? Find out what analysts expect

It has been a stellar year for the bulls as benchmark indices surpassed crucial resistance levels to hit fresh record highs in 2017. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 27 percent in the year 2017, moved above 34,000 while the Nifty also surpassed 10,500 levels.

Consumer durables, metals, auto, finance, oil & gas were the key sectors which performed well during the year.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 7,000 points while the Nifty rallied more than 2300 points in the last one year.

The S&P BSE Midcap index rose more than 45 percent and S&P BSE Smallcap index gained 56 percent in the calendar year 2017.

The Indian market is going through a big bull run, but analysts’ think that the going ahead in CY18 the market will remain highly volatile on the back of domestic and global cues.

The focus of the investors has turned towards budget as the upcoming Union Budget will be the biggest trigger for the stock markets. The reforms which were initiated this and the last year be it demonetization or GST should play out over 2018 and 2019.

Moneycontrol has reached out to some analyst to find out how 2018 will turn out for the Indian equity markets going ahead.

Ajay Jaiswal, President – Strategies & Head of Research at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management

We expect Indian markets to remain highly volatile in CY2018 led by domestic and global factors. While we do not expect a similar run on Nifty as in CY2017, we do expect it to generate around 15% in CY2018.

We expect Nifty to trade around 16.50 times FY20(E) EPS of around 734 towards the end of December 2018, which leads us to a level of around 12111. However, select stocks and sectors would continue to outperform benchmark returns by a wide margin.

On the global front the biggest event would be the New Fed Chief, mid-term performance of US president, Fed rate hike by around 75 basis points in CY2018. Other key global events to watch are the continued effort of China to shut down excess capacities to curb pollution which may continue to drive commodity prices along with increase in demand from US, Europe and India.

Among the domestic events, election in several key states will be keenly watched, as the marginal victory in Gujarat may lead to several policies that be targeted for the rural poor and small business men alike. We strongly believe that both global and local events are likely to be constructive in nature which may be positive for the markets. However, severe bouts of volatilities cannot be ruled during CY2018.

The top 5 picks for 2018 includes SBI, Vedanta, Indian Hotels, Rallis India and Thermax.

Vinit Bolinjkar, HOR at Ventura Securities

The rally in Indian markets should sustain with continued DII support and earnings flowing in post GST and demonetization. The target for Nifty for 2018 December is 11,500.

The Union budget along with pick up in IIP, GST collections, housing, rural and job creation should be the next big factor to look out for. Government is expected to give a final push to Infra and rural spend before going into elections. Government spending is expected to remain strong and should more than make up for lack of private capex. We also expect private capex during the second half of CY18.

Talwalkars, Jindal Steel and Power, Time Technoplast, Arvind and Uflex are the top bet for the year 2018.

Gaurav Mehta, Fund Manager, Ambit Asset Management

I would not want to hazard a guess on Nifty levels at a specific point in the future, and would rather focus on businesses that can compound at healthy rates for years to come. There are several structural opportunities in the listed space and therefore being too focused on a narrow index and its performance on a quarterly or a yearly basis may not be of much use in capitalizing on these longer term trends. That said, we do think that an earnings upcycle should commence soon and therefore equities should do well over the next few years.

Sectors where unorganized players still continue to be a dominant portion of the market should witness an accelerated consolidation in favour of organized players. While categories in the home building sector like tiles, pipes and ply come immediately to mind, this is a theme that we believe will play out across a host of sectors.

Specialty chemicals is another space that we like. China’s focus on cleaning up its air which has led to massive shutdowns of chemical capacities in that country will mean disproportionate benefit for Indian players.

Finally discretionary consumption is a structural theme in a country like India, where per capita GDP is low and rising. We like entertainment as a category in this space.

Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com

The confidence of the current government to execute a structural reform on broad level has leverage the investor with long-term optimism in the Indian equity market. The rally witnessed during the current year certainly paved buoyancy with similar expectation for next year. Taking a moderate stance on the backdrop of volatile year ahead for market in 2018, we expect Nifty index to trade at around 11801-11906 target level with upside of about 14 percent by the end of December 2018.

The domestic market is expected to support the equity market with positive liquidity outlook on the backdrop of slowing yield curve movement and reducing interest rate regime in fixed income asset class. Further the government’s stimulus package for the weaker sector is expected to get phase out in next year with its effort to boost the economy and thus indicating a positive outlook for the corporates.

However, the Indian market might witness a headwind in foreign inflow with major central banks across the globe beginning with normalcy monetary policy. Any rate hike by US fed by 50-100 bps in next year might drive away inflow from emerging market like India and keeping the market in pressure.

Dilip Buildcon, Manpasand Beverages, Venkys (India), Sunteck Realty and Rain Industries could give multibagger return in the next 2-3 years.

Gaurav Dua, Head of Research, Sharekhan

In 2017 the rally has been largely driven by expansion in P/E multiples with earnings growth faltering due to adverse impact of demonetization and implementation of GST. Going ahead, we see limited scope for multiple expansion from here and the baton to take markets ahead would have to be passed on to earnings growth in 2018. Consequently, we expect the benchmark indices to largely move in line with expected growth of 12-15% in earnings of Index company’s next fiscal.

In addition to continued strong domestic inflows in financial assets (including equities), we believe that improving growth of global economy (aided by expected uptick in US economy) would boost global trade and improve fortunes of export focused businesses in general. Second, the clean up and recap of public sector banks and its positive impact on overall earnings growth would be among key drivers of equities in 2018.

We like Bajaj Finserv, Parag Milk, Varun Beverages, Jubilant Foods and PNB Housing are the 5 best multi-bagger ideas for 2018.

Devam Modi-Director – Equirus Securities

We do not have targets for Nifty. The market would be more volatile and under pressure in CY18 compared to CY17.

We believe earnings in H2FY18 and H1FY19, Budget in 2018, RBI Bi-monthly Policy review, Build up to general elections in 2019, US FED announcements, US tax cuts & further developments are key things to watch out for.

The top 5 best picks for 2018 include, Ashoka Buildcon, Cadila Healthcare, Pokarna, Power Mech and Granules India.

Kotak Securities' view for CY18

Kotak Securities is expecting GDP/GVA to grow by 7.1 percent, while CAD to be 2 percent of GDP in FY19.

The average inflation is likely to be 5.2 percent and fiscal deficit is to be at 3.2 percent.

The firm believes that the GDP growth is likely to recover as negative effects of demonization and GST recede.

The government expenditure on rural economy and investment cycle to pick up in 2H-CY18 and government spending on affordable housing & infrastructure will have multiplier effect, it added.

Kotak Securities will see Nifty around 11,600 by the end of CY18 an upside potential of approximately 11 percent from current levels.

