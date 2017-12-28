What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The market could see a mildly higher opening based on trends on SGX Nifty as well as similar trends coming in from the global markets too. The bulls failed to maintain their control over D-Street in the last hour of the trading session on Wednesday and closed below its crucial support zone of 10500 levels. The index made a small bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts ahead of December expiry.

The Nifty corrected after making a fresh all-time high but bounced back from its 5-days exponential moving average (5-DEMA) placed at 10,474 to close at 10,490, down 40 points. It rose to a fresh record high of 10,522.40.

A Hanging Man type pattern formed in the previous trading session gave a heads up to investors that the momentum is waning. Investors are advised to remain cautious and avoid buying on dips until some signs of strength are visible.

India VIX moved up by 3.65 percent at 12.49. Volatility moved higher for the second session in a row. Overall lower volatility is supporting the Bullish bias of the market, as long as the number stays below 15.

A sudden drop in the index could indicate some caution ahead of December F&O expiry. Till now, the Nifty rolls were 47 percent, up from 30 percent recorded in the previous trading session.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

Wall Street

US stocks eked out a positive close Wednesday, with gains in real estate and utilities offsetting declines in energy and telecommunications stocks, Reuters reported.

Trading volume was on pace for the second-lowest of the year, with only Black Friday's half-day of trading posting lower volume.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed about 28 points higher with McDonald's and Caterpillar the top contributors to gains and Goldman Sachs having the greatest negative impact on the index.

Asian Markets

Asian markets were little changed after an oil rally fizzled and copper prices soared overnight. On Wall Street, markets eked out marginal gains in the last session.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was largely flat in early trade, with energy stocks that had run up in the previous session giving up their gains. Automakers and financials were mostly lower.

SGX Nifty

Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading mildly higher, up around 19 points. A positive opening on the Nifty is likely on Thursday.

Govt to borrow Rs 50,000 crore more via Gilts; gross borrowing target at Rs 6.3 lakh crore

The Centre will borrow additional Rs 50,000 crore during January-March, raising the gross market borrowing target of the government to Rs 6.3 lakh crore for the financial year 2017-18.

“The government will raise additional market borrowings of Rs 50,000 crore only in fiscal 2017-18 through dated government securities,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The extra borrowing during the current financial year may become a hindrance for the government to stick to the fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during 2017-18. However, the government is yet to specify any details pertaining to this.

WhatsApp leak case: SEBI orders Axis Bank to conduct internal inquiry within 3 months

The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed Axis Bank to conduct an internal inquiry in the WhatsApp leak case. The inquiry needs to be conducted within a period of 3 months from the date of order and the bank will need to file a report on it within 7 days from the completion of the inquiry.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the market regulator had initiated an examination into leakage of price-sensitive information through WhatsApp groups.

SEBI said that before its earnings on July 25, 2017, "financial results circulated on the groups were either matching in totality or were close to the actual announcements".

Government trims small savings schemes interest rates by 20 basis points

The government slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, by 0.2 percentage point for the January-March period from the rates applicable in the previous quarter, a move that will prompt banks to lower deposit rates, PTI reported.

At the same time, investments in the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 8.3 percent. The interest rate on the senior citizens’ scheme is paid quarterly.

SEBI notifies norms allowing REITs, InvITs to issue bonds

To make REITs and InvITs more attractive to investors, markets regulator Sebi has notified relaxed norms to allow these trusts to raise funds by issuing debt securities.

This would be allowed for REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) which are listed on stock exchanges.

Further, Sebi has amended REITs and InvITs regulations in order to facilitate the growth of such trusts, Sebi said in notifications posted on its website

US sanctions North Korean missile experts; Russia offers to mediate

The United States announced sanctions on two of North Korea's most prominent officials behind its ballistic missile program, while Russia reiterated an offer to mediate to ease tension between Washington and Pyongyang, according to a Reuters report.

The new US steps were the latest in a campaign aimed at forcing North Korea - which has defied years of multilateral and bilateral sanctions - to abandon a weapons program aimed at developing nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States.

"Treasury is targeting leaders of North Korea‘s ballistic missile programs, as part of our maximum pressure campaign to isolate (North Korea) and achieve a fully denuclearized Korean Peninsula, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

SEBI orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of 22 entities

SEBI ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of 22 entities, including individuals, to recover dues totalling Rs 2.8 crore, PTI reported.

The decision was taken after the entities failed to pay the fine imposed on them by Sebi for violating securities regulation in 20 different cases.These entities include Triumph International Finance India, Innovision E-Commerce, DPS Shares and Securities, Systel Infotech and T H Vakil Shares & Securities.The dues range from Rs 54,000 to Rs 70 lakh.

Sebi slaps Rs 5.6L fine on 2 entities for disclosure lapses

Markets regulator Sebi imposed a total penalty of Rs 5.60 lakh on Eduexel Infotainment and one Vinod Dugar for disclosure lapses, PTI reported.

According to two separate orders, Sebi has levied a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the firm for violating PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and Rs 2.60 lakh on Dugar for breaching SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations.

The Sebi orders have come following investigations in the shares of Eduexel Infotainment Ltd (EIL) during the period from January to December, 2014.

Oil Import Bill may Swell 15% to $81 Bn in FY18

India’s crude oil import bill will likely swell 15% to $81billion in the current fiscal year as prices soar amid output cuts led by OPEC and Russia. The volume of crude import would remain little changed at 213.5 million metric tonnes in 2017-18 but the value would jump to $81billion from $70 billion in the previous year, according to an estimate by the Oil Ministry.

Lok Sabha passes bill for GST cess hike on luxury cars to 25%

The Lok Sabha approved a bill to hike cess on luxury vehicles from 15% to 25% with a view to enhance funds to compensate states for revenue loss following the rollout of GST, PTI reported.

The GST (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017, was passed by the Lower House amid uproar by the opposition over controversial comments made by Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde on secularism and the Constitution.

The Bill seeks to replace the Ordinance that was issued in September to give effect to the decision of the GST Council. The Ordinance provided for a hike in the GST cess on a range of cars from mid-size to hybrid variants and the luxury ones to 25%.

Disclose defaults within 24 hours: Sebi may mandate this from April 1: Report

Sebi may mandate all listed entities to start disclosing the first instance of a default to a bank or financial institution within one working day, ET Now is said to have learnt from sources.

This is one of the big items for discussion for the Sebi board meet scheduled for Thursday. Sebi is proposing to tighten the noose around defaulters with such mandatory disclosures coming into effect from April 1, 2018.

Framework to regulate cryptocurrency soon: Report

The government has decided to close the regulatory gaps to keep a check on cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, Business Standard reported.

According to sources, the government is likely to define cryptocurrencies and bring in a regulatory framework in the Union Budget 2018-19. The sources said the government’s expert committee on cryptocurrency headed by Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg had prepared a draft report, which talked about the definition of the digital currency and whether it would be classified as currency, capital assets or intangible assets.

NHAI set to issue first retail bonds, to raise Rs 5,000 crore

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to launch its first retail bond issue in February 2018, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The authority is aiming to tap into the retirement savings of senior citizens, in order to raise around Rs 5,000 crore. A senior government official told the newspaper, the amount would be spent for the Bharatmala highway construction project.

However, NHAI is still in the process of getting approvals from authorities for the bond sale.