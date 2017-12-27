What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The market on Wednesday could see a quiet start, owing to the ongoing holiday season. The bulls remained in control of D-Street on Tuesday despite weak global cues to take the index to a fresh record high of 10,545.45. The index formed a bullish candle for the second consecutive day in a row which closely resembles a ‘Hanging Man’ kind of pattern on daily charts.

The index continues to make high highs and higher lows which suggest that the bullish momentum remains intact, but considering the fact we are trading near record highs some consolidation cannot be ruled out.

Investors who are long on Nifty can consider booking partial profits while for the rest of the position a strict stop loss below 10,426 could be placed, suggest experts.

India VIX moved up by 3.99 percent at 12.05. Volatility moved higher after declining in the last six trading sessions. Overall lower volatility is supporting the Bullish bias of the market.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

Asian Markets

Asian markets were mixed in early Wednesday trade, with most markets shrugging off declines seen on Wall Street. Meanwhile, investors in the region await the release of industrial profit numbers out of China.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 made marginal gains, climbing 0.07 percent after coming under slight pressure in the previous session. Trading houses and banks saw gains while major exporters were mixed, with Toyota higher by 0.06 percent.

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi declined 0.41 percent. Blue-chip tech stocks, which had sold off in the last session, were a bright spot, although those gains were offset by losses in automakers, manufacturing names and financials. Samsung Electronics rose 2.03 percent in early trade while Hyundai Motor erased 1.95 percent.

Wall Street

US stocks closed lower in light volume trade Tuesday as shares of Apple tumbled, offsetting gains in energy stocks as oil prices hit their highest in more than two years.

The S&P 500 closed 0.11 percent lower at 2,680.50, with information technology closing 0.7 percent lower as the worst performer in the index. Energy and real estate investment trusts led seven sectors higher. The two sectors are among the three-worst performers in the index this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.03 percent lower at 24,746.21, with Home Depot contributing the most to gains and Apple having the greatest negative impact.

SGX Nifty

Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading at 10,524, three points lower, hinting at a flat start on the markets.

GST revenue slips further; Rs 80,808 crore tax collected for November

Revenue collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the month of November slipped further to Rs 80,808 crore, lowest since the implementation of the indirect tax system from July 1.

The revenue numbers for November indicate tax collection as on December 25. Till now, 99.01 lakh taxpayers have been registered under the new indirect tax system, out of which 53.06 lakh returns have been filed for November, while 16.60 lakh are composition dealers who file returns every quarter.

As per data available, government had garnered revenue worth Rs 83,364 crore in October (as on November 27), Rs 92,150 crore for the month of September (as on October 23), Rs 90,669 crore for August (as on September 27) and Rs 94,063 crore in July (as on September 25).

NSE revises penalty structure for unauthorised trades

Top stock exchange NSE has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 for every unauthorised trade by a trading member as identified by investor grievance redressal panel, from January 1, next year.

The amended indicative penalty structure for unauthorised trading also includes debarment of the alleged broker from taking new clients for one month, in case 25 percent of all the complaints (not less than 10) placed before the panel in the immediately preceding calendar quarter are determined to be illicit transactions.

"Based on the representations received from members for review of the indicative penalty with respect to unauthorised trading, the exchange has amended the indicative penalty structure," the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular.

SEBI may give 30-day window for cos to disclose short term loan defaults

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) may give a 30 day-window for listed companies to inform stock exchanges about defaults on working capital loans, sources told Moneycontrol. This means that companies will have to disclose such defaults within 30 days from the day of default. The issue will come up for discussion at the upcoming board meet of the regulator on Thursday.

In the case of long-term loans, companies may be asked to disclose a default as soon as it occurs.

Some months back, SEBI had proposed that companies should disclose the default — whether on short term loans or long term loans — the moment it occurred. Following pressure from corporates, SEBI was forced to withdraw the proposal.

This time, however, the regulator is confident that it will be able to implement the rule of disclosure of loan defaults before the end of this financial year.

Kremlin says ready to mediate North Korea-U.S. talks, if both sides willing

Russia is ready to act as a mediator between North Korea and the United States if both parties are willing for it to play such a role, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

Moscow has long called for the two sides to hold negotiations aimed at reducing tensions over the nuclear and missile program North Korea is pursuing in defiance of years of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“Russia’s readiness to clear the way for de-escalation is obvious,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a phone call with reporters.

Non-compliance to be 'very costly' for companies: Centre

Sending out a strong message to corporates, the government has said non-compliance will be "very costly" and strong deterrents will be there to curb the dangerous adventure of using companies for wrongful purposes, PTI reported.

Continuing the clampdown on illicit fund flows, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has already struck off more than 2.24 lakh companies that have not been doing business for long and has disqualified over three lakh directors associated with such entities.

Against this backdrop, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said things are being simplified for legitimate businesses while checks are being strengthened against illegal business activities.

Sebi may ease FPI norms, moots new governance model for MFs

Markets regulator Sebi is mulling easing access norms for investment by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and bringing a new framework to strengthen the governance structure for mutual funds, senior officials have said, according to a PTI report.

Also, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has plans to review the framework for credit rating agencies (CRA) as it seeks to check the menace of 'rating shopping' and 'pick-and-choose' approach in their actions.

Further, the regulator is looking at providing an additional method for listed entities to achieve the minimum public shareholding requirements.

These issues would be taken up at the Sebi board meeting schedule for Thursday, senior officials said.

Bitcoin recovers some losses after its worst week since 2013

Bitcoin rose 15 percent on Tuesday, recouping about half of the losses it sustained last week, its worst since 2013, as investors who had missed out on earlier rallies bought the world’s biggest and best-known digital currency, Reuters reported.

While bitcoin investors and analysts believe last week’s decline in its value was a natural correction after a heady run-up in prices, there have been further warnings from market regulators and central banks.

Bitcoin fell nearly 30 percent at one stage on Friday to $11,159.93. At 3:09 p.m. (2009 GMT) on Tuesday, bitcoin was up 15 percent at $16,030 in light trading on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015

Oil prices surged to 2-1/2-year highs and U.S. crude touched $60 a barrel in light trading volume on Tuesday, boosted by news of an explosion on a Libyan crude pipeline as well as voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts.

Armed assailants blew up a pipeline pumping crude oil to the port of Es Sider on Tuesday, cutting Libya’s output by up to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to military and energy sources.

China halts oil product exports to North Korea in November as sanctions bite

China exported no oil products to North Korea in November, Chinese customs data showed, apparently going above and beyond sanctions imposed earlier this year by the United Nations in a bid to limit petroleum shipments to the isolated country.

Tensions have flared anew over North Korea's ongoing nuclear and missile programs, pursued in defiance of years of U.N. resolutions. Last week, the U.N. Security Council imposed new caps on trade with North Korea, including limiting oil product shipments to just 500,000 barrels a year.

Beijing also imported no iron ore, coal or lead from North Korea in November, the second full month of the latest trade sanctions imposed by U.N. China, the main source of North Korea's fuel, did not export any gasoline, jet fuel, diesel or fuel oil to its isolated neighbor last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Biscuit maker Anmol Industries planning IPO in 2018

Anmol Industries Ltd plans to list in 2018 and has started work on an initial public offering (IPO), three people aware of the development said, newspaper Mint reported.

“Anmol Industries is eyeing an IPO in the coming year. They have already appointed two domestic investment bankers for working on the IPO prospectus, which they are looking at filing with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by March next year,” said one of the three people cited above, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak with the media.

LTCG tax on equity may return to haunt D-Street

Tax on long-term capital gains (LTCG), the impost that is the most fiercely opposed by India’s stock market participants, may finally be taken up by the government in Budget 2018.

The Finance Ministry is looking to do away with the distinction between tax on long- and short-term capital gains or raise the holding period for long-term tax exemption to three years from one, according to a Hindu BusinessLine report.

Short-term capital gains from equity holding for less than a year are taxed at 15 per cent. Gains from shares sold after a year, known as LTCG, have been exempt from tax since 2005. The LTCG exemption was intended to promote equity investments, but the Direct Tax Code (DTC) framework, re-drafted in 2009, proposed an elimination of this distinction.