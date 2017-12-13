What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things to know

Bears took control of D-Street after a positive start on Tuesday and pushed the index towards key short-term moving averages such as 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 20-DEMA, and 50-DEMA.

The index formed a bearish candle after a strong rally was seen in the previous three trading sessions. The index rose from 10,034 levels to 10,329, which translates into a gain of nearly 300 points.

Uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve policy outcome due on Wednesday, as well as a sharp rise in crude oil prices on Tuesday on the back of the North sea pipeline outage, led to some profit booking in markets.

The index is still trading above its crucial short-term moving averages. Analysts advise investors to tread with caution as the market awaits triggers for a move on either side. A Hammer-like pattern formed in the previous trading sessions gave us a clue that the momentum could be waning.

In between, a minor support is placed in the gap zone of 10,195-182 registered on December 8. As the market is heading for an important event, a best-case scenario for next two days can be listless trading sessions whereas a strong follow-through selloff shall drag it down towards 10,050 and may threaten to breach the recent low of the current pullback rally.

Wall Street

US stocks rose on Tuesday amid growing optimism that Republican lawmakers would be able to revamp the corporate tax system. Wall Street also looked to the Federal Reserve as its two-day policy meeting kicked off, CNBC reported.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 118.77 points to 24,504.80, boosted by gains in Boeing and Verizon. The index also posted intraday and closing record highs.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent to close at 2,664.11, notching intraday and closing all-time highs, with telecommunications and financials outperforming.

The Nasdaq composite lagged, finishing 0.2 percent lower at 6,862.32.

SGX Nifty

Nifty Futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 16 points lower at 10,240.50, hinting at a lower opening for the index in India.

Asian Markets

Asian markets were mostly higher early in Wednesday trading as investors awaited the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, CNBC reported.

Though the Nikkei 225 was lower by 0.04 percent in the early going, there were gains among the automakers and financial stocks. Across the Korean Strait, the benchmark Kospi index tacked on 0.35 percent as South Korean President Moon Jae-in began a four-day trip to China.

Brent Crude

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, retreating after an early surge to a 2½-year high when the United Kingdom's biggest North Sea oil pipeline was shut, crimping the flow of global benchmark Brent crude.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down $1.34, or 2.1 percent, at $63.35 at 2:29 p.m. ET, giving up all of Monday's gains. The contract earlier broke above $65 for the first time since June 2015, trading as high as $65.83.

Retail Inflation

Retail inflation grew at 4.88 percent in November, mainly due an increase in foods and oil prices. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a seven-month high at 3.58 percent in October, while rising 3.63 percent in November a year ago. CPI is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks.

Combined food price inflation, a metric to gauge changes in monthly kitchen costs, continued to witness a jump, with prices rising 1.58 percent in November from a 1.90 percent rise in October , as compared with percent in 2.11 percent in the same period last year.

Factory Output

India’s industrial output slowed to 2.2 percent in October as compared with 3.8 percent a month ago.

Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country’s business landscape.

Manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, grew 2.5 percent in October, compared with 3.4 percent growth in September, and 4.8 percent growth in October 2016, government data showed.

SEC Chairman Warns Investors against Bitcoin

The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday warned investors of the dangers of putting their money into cryptocurrencies, saying trading and public offerings in the emerging asset class may be in violation of federal securities law.

"A number of concerns have been raised regarding the cryptocurrency and ICO markets, including that ... there is substantially less investor protection than in our traditional securities markets, with correspondingly greater opportunities for fraud and manipulation," Clayton said.

"If an opportunity sounds too good to be true, or if you are pressured to act quickly, please exercise extreme caution and be aware of the risk that your investment may be lost," he told investors in the statement.

Banks set to send 23 of 28 large dud accounts to NCLT on Wednesday

With just a day left for the December 13 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deadline to resolve the 28 large stressed accounts that the regulator had identified in its second list, banks are set to refer as many as 23 of them for insolvency proceedings, PTI reported.

In August, the Reserve Bank had asked banks to either resolve 28 more large stressed accounts by December 13 (which is tomorrow) or refer them to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by December 31.

These 28 accounts together account for 40 percent of the system wide bad loans or worth around Rs 4 trillion.

Except for Anrak Aluminium, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Soma Enterprises and Jaiprakash Associates, all other accounts are going to the NCLT (for resolution)," a senior banker told PTI.

Aadhaar to be compulsory for AMCs' clients from January, says BSE

Leading bourse BSE on Tuesday asked asset management companies to ensure that individual clients compulsorily submit their Aadhaar details from January onwards as part of compliance with anti-money laundering rules.

The instruction has been issued after the government amended, in June, the Prevention of Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules with regard to collection of Aadhaar number from clients.

Various requirements related to the amended rules have been "made mandatory, with effect from January 1, 2018", according to a BSE circular issued for the mutual fund segment.

BSE files insolvency case against 7 firms

BSE Ltd on Tuesday said it is taking seven companies to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for non-payment of annual listing fees, newspaper Mint reported.

The exchange has identified 130 such companies and in the first round, it has already filed insolvency proceedings against seven. These include three firms already suspended from trading (S Kumars Nationwide, Asahi Infrastructures and Projects and Tricom India) and four that are still trading (Neo Corp International, Mavi Industries, Twinstar Industries, Sezal Glass). BSE will take a similar action against the other firms too.

SEBI member warns of MF inflows getting reversed too

The Securities and Exchange Board’s Whole Time Member G Mahalingam cautioned the 43-player MF industry that the gush of inflows in the AMC industry can reverse and industry needs to be prepared for the worst.

"We need to keep in our minds that huge amount of gushing liquidity is keeping us afloat and once this liquidity gets withdrawn we need to see how industry behaves when the flows come down,” Mahalingam said.

He was addressing at the 12th edition of CII Mutual Fund Summit held in Mumbai.

Airtel sells 20% in DTH arm to Warburg Pincus for $350 m

Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus’ affiliate will acquire a 20 per cent stake in Bharti Telemedia Ltd, the direct-to-home (DTH) arm of Airtel, according to a report in The Hindu Business Line.

The deal, valued at $350 million, will see Bharti Airtel selling a 15 per cent stake with the remaining 5 per cent sold by another Bharti entity, said a common announcement by Bharti Airtel and Warburg Pincus on Tuesday.

IndiGo's founder group cos to sell 2.91% stake

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday said two of its founder group companies will in this week sell a combined 2.91% stake in the company worth about Rs1,265 crore ($196.5 million), Reuters reported.

Acquire Services Pvt. Ltd plans to sell about 8 million shares in InterGlobe while IGE (Mauritius) Pvt. Ltd will offload 3.2 million shares in a stock market auction on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a regulatory filing.The shares will be sold at a floor price of Rs1,130 each, the filing showed.

New department to address issues firms face in bankruptcy court: Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has formed a new department that will review company filings for debt raising and address issues that listed companies face in bankruptcy court. This follows greater government and regulatory focus on tackling stressed assets, said two people aware of the matter, including the Sebi chairman, Mint reported.

“Talking about work bifurcation, we have created a separate debt department which is looking at debt instruments such as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), securitised assets and corporate bonds,” Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said at an event organized by the Association of Investment Bankers of India in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Ahead of Fed policy outcome: Dollar hits one-month highs as Fed seen set to raise rates

The dollar stood near a four-week high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after strong U.S. wholesale price figures kept the Federal Reserve on track for a widely-expected rate rise this week and more in 2018, according to a Reuters report.

The dollar index stood at 94.071, having risen to 94.219 on Tuesday, its highest level since Nov. 14.

Against the yen, the dollar fetched 113.55 yen JPY=, having risen to a four-week high of 113.75 yen on Tuesday. The euro EUR= traded at $1.1737, having slipped to $1.17175 the previous day, which was its lowest level in three weeks.

Rupee

The Indian rupee on Tuesday ended nearly unchanged against the dollar, as investors remained cautious ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meet. Local consumer price inflation data and industrial output data were also keenly awaited.

The rupee ended the session at 64.40 against the dollar, nearly unchanged from its previous close. Intraday, it touched a high of 64.39 and a low of 64.52.

The Fed is meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and will make its policy decision known late on Wednesday after the meeting concludes.

Although the central bank is largely expected to increase rates by 25 basis points, what market participants would be watching out for will be its outlook on increases in interest rates over the next calendar year.