What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

The Nifty50 is likely to start on a muted note on Tuesday after a long weekend. The index breached 10,500 on the upside for the first time on Friday to hit its fresh record high of 10,501.10.

The index formed a robust bull candle after two bearish candles which is a bullish sign. The bulls are in control of D-Street and investors should remain long with a stop loss below 10,426 levels.

India VIX fell down by 4.06 percent at 11.58. India VIX has fallen down by 22.44 percent in the last five sessions and needs to hold below 12.50 zones to get the smooth ride.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10000 followed by 10400 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 10500 followed by 10600 strikes.

Wall Street ends lower ahead of holidays:

US stocks ended lower on Friday ahead of Christmas holidays on Friday. It remained shut on Monday. Wall Street’s major indexes dipped in a low trading volume before the holiday weekend as several blue-chip stocks slipped, including Nike, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.23 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,754.06, the S&P 500 lost 1.23 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,683.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.40 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,959.96.

Nikkei takes a breather the day after Christmas

Asian markets were mixed in the Tuesday session in what's likely to be light, holiday-week trading, CNBC said in a report. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index came under slight pressure after closing at a 26-year high in the last session, despite thin holiday trade.

In South Korea, the Kospi held above the flat line, gaining by 0.1 percent. Mainland China markets clawed back slight gains after finishing lower in the last session. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.22 percent and the Shenzhen Composite added 0.05 percent, it said.

SGX Nifty:

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 21 points lower at 10508 indicating a flat-to-negative opening for the domestic market.

U.N. sanctions an act of war: North Korea

The latest U.N. sanctions against North Korea are an act of war and tantamount to a complete economic blockade against the country, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on December 24, threatening to punish those who supported the measure, said a Reuters report.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on December 22 for its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, seeking to limit its access to refined petroleum products and crude oil and its earnings from workers abroad, it said.

Bitcoin falls 30 percent, posts worst week since 2013

Bitcoin plunged by 30 percent to below $12,000 on Friday as investors dumped the cryptocurrency after its sharp rise to a peak close to $20,000 prompted warnings by experts of a bubble, said a Reuters report.

After falling to as low as $11,159, it recouped some losses to trade above $14,000 on the Bitstamp platform, down 9 percent on the day. It is down around 25 percent this week, its largest weekly loss since April 2013, it said.

Sebi conducts searches on 31 stockbrokers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday conducted searches at 31 brokers and analysts in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, in connection with a WhatsApp leak of earnings and price-sensitive information before they were made public, Livemint reported quoting three people with direct knowledge of the matter, including a Sebi official.

Stocks in the news: Welspun Corp, Coromandel International, Lumax Auto, BHEL, Cummins, Suzlon, GVK Power

FPIs' net outflow from equities at Rs 7,300 cr in December

Overseas investors have pulled out a massive Rs 7,300 crore from the country's stock markets this month so far, primarily due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit.

This comes following an eight-month high inflow of Rs 19,728 crore in November, mainly on account of the government's plan to recapitalise PSU banks and surge in India's ranking on the World Bank's ease of doing business list.

MF asset base grows over Rs 6 trillion

In a big surge, mutual funds have added over Rs 6 lakh crore to their asset base in 2017 and the uptrend is likely to continue in the new year, helped by a spirited promotion campaign by the industry and post- demonetisation resurgence of financial investment products.

H-1B visa regime is likely to get tougher

In further bad news for Indian professionals looking to work in the US, the Department of Homeland Security is readying a proposal that will make getting an H-1B tougher. It is looking to impose stringent restrictions on the H-B petitioners' selection process, said a TNN report.

9 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Balrampur Chini, DHFL, DLF, Fortis Healthcare, GMR Infra, IFCI, JP Associates, RComm and Wockhardt.