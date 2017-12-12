What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

The 50-share NSE Nifty, which started on a buoyant note on Monday, reclaimed the 10,300 level in the opening tick but failed to build on the momentum, witnessing wild swings on either side.

The Nifty50, which opened at 10,310.50, rose to an intraday high of 10,329, which made a small upper shadow, but bears quickly took control and pushed the index towards 10,282, which made a long lower shadow on the daily charts.

The bulls took control and pulled the index back above 10,300 towards the closing trade. The Nifty50 finally ended 56 points higher at 10,322 on Monday.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

US markets close higher

US stocks closed higher on Monday as investors prepared for an expected Federal Reserve rate hike later in the week, while stocks rose around the world on continued solid global economic growth indicators.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.87 points, or 0.23 percent, to 24,386.03, the S&P 500 gained 8.49 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,659.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.00 points, or 0.51 percent, to 6,875.08, Reuters reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 6 points lower at 10340 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

Asian markets trade in green

Asian shares were trying to string together a fourth session of gains on Tuesday as optimism about global growth looked set to outlast an almost certain hike in US borrowing costs this week, Reuters reported.

'Amateur' bomber targets New York commuters: Reuters

A Bangladeshi man set off a homemade pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded New York City commuter hub during the morning rush hour on Monday, officials said, immediately calling it an attempted terrorist attack.

India November inflation likely exceeded RBI's 4 percent target

India’s retail inflation likely breached the central bank’s 4.0 percent medium-term target in November after unseasonably heavy rains sent food prices soaring, a Reuters poll showed.

With Budget around the corner, FM meets top economists & PMEAC members

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has held a meeting with top economists and members of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC), who advised him to consider levying long-term capital gains tax on stocks, reports CNBC TV-18.

Capital gain is the profit gained through the sale of an investment. It is considered long term if the asset is in possession for a year or more. If long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) is levied on stocks, then the shareowner will have to pay a part of his profit gained from the share-sale to the government.

Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow

Newly launched bitcoin futures on Monday suggested that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s blistering price gains to slow in the coming months, even as it blasted above $17,000 to a fresh record high in the spot market, Reuters reported.

Union Budget 2018: Economists urge Arun Jaitley to slash corporate tax

Economists on Monday urged finance minister Arun Jaitley to cut the corporate tax rate to make Indian industry globally competitive, and give incentives to infrastructure and small businesses without compromising on the government’s fiscal consolidation road map, Mint Reported.

Rupee revisits 1 week high, up 8 paise ahead of key macro data

Rising for the second straight session, the rupee on Monday strengthened by 8 paise to end at a fresh one-week high of 64.37 a dollar on sustained selling of the US currency ahead of key macroeconomic data, PTI reported.

Oil gains by about 2% on Forties Pipeline shutdown, New York blast

Oil prices rose on Monday, overcoming declines early in the session, after a North Sea pipeline shut for repairs and investors focused on commodities following an explosion in New York, Reuters reported.