What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

Indian markets are likely to start on a positive note on Monday after a smart rally of 1.4 percent recorded for the week ended December 8.

The index formed a solid bull candle for the second consecutive days in a row on Friday as uncertainty over the state election results abate.

The index is now trading above its crucial short-term moving averages and is on track to hit 10,350 levels as long as it trades above 10,121. Investors are advised to trade long and book profits above 10,300 levels.

The Nifty index continued its up move and rallied by around 100 points and negated its formation of lower highs – lower lows for the second day in a row which is a bullish sign.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

US markets end higher:

US stocks ended higher on Friday as US employers added more jobs than expected in the month of November, cementing the case for an interest rate hike next week, said a Reuters report.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs last month amid broad gains in hiring as the distortions from the recent hurricanes faded, Labor Department data showed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 117 points, or 0.49 percent, at 24,329 and the S&P 500 was up 14.52 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,651. The Nasdaq Composite was up 27 points, or 0.40 percent, at 6,840.08.

SGX Nifty:

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 16 points higher at 10306 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Asian markets trading in green:

After a positive handover from Wall Street, most of the Asian markets were trading flat but with a positive bias. The Nikkei was trading flat in early trade at 22,813 while the Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.18 percent. The Kospi was down 0.16 percent while S&P/ASX 200 was up by 0.01 percent.

Bitcoin futures race higher in volatile launch:

Futures in bitcoin, which has taken global financial markets by storm, got off to a volatile start at its launch.The most-traded contract on the Chicago-based CBOE Global Markets exchange opened at $15,460, then leapt to a high of $16,660 and was last quoted at $16,050, a more than $1,000 premium to the price on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp.

Insolvency: Speedy resolution for 28 accounts including Videocon, JP Associates

Bankers are looking to speed up the resolution of 28 accounts including Videocon Industries, Jaiprakash Associates and Uttam Galva Steel as a December 13 deadline looms, said an ET report. These companies are part of the Reserve Bank of India's second list of defaulters to be referred to bankruptcy proceedings for recovery of more than Rs 2 lakh crore.

"The accounts need to be restructured by December 13 or they'll end up in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the next step in the insolvency process. At that point, banks will have to provide for losses of up to 50% of the loan value, hitting their earnings," it said.

Govt hints at reviewing rates in top 28% GST bracket

After slashing the GST rates of over 200 items last month, the government on Saturday hinted at reviewing levies on the items in the top 28 percent tax bracket.

On November 10, the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, had lowered Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on over 200 items, ranging from chewing gum to chocolates, to beauty products, wigs and wrist watches.

68% voting in phase-1 of Gujarat polls: EC

Sixty-eight percent polling was recorded in the first phase of Gujarat polls, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Unmesh Sinha said on Saturday.

Eighty-nine seats out of the total of 182 Assembly constituencies went to polls in the first phase with prominent candidates like Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Rajkot West), Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli) in the fray.

FPIs net outflow from equities at Rs 4,000 cr in December so far:

Foreign investors have pulled out more than Rs 4,000 crore from the country's stock markets this month so far, mainly due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit. However, such investors had put in over Rs 2,200 crore in the debt markets during the period under review.

Oil prices drop on increased US rig drilling

Oil prices fell on Monday, pulled down as the latest rise in the U.S. rig count pointed to a further increase in American production, potentially undermining efforts led by OPEC to tighten markets, said a Reuters report.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $57.10 a barrel. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $63.08 a barrel.

Rupee moves up 12 paise to 64.45

The rupee rose 12 paise to 64.45 against the US dollar in pre-close trade at the interbank forex market today on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

A strong rebound in equities also supported the local currency, forex dealers said. The rupee opened at 64.55 and traded between 64.58 and 64.45 in intra-day trade.