Weekly market outlook by Reliance Securities

NSE-NIFTY rose to new life-time-closing-high with strong momentum in index pivotal where as midcaps and small caps witnessed profit booking during the week.

Major technical indicators are positive, hence our bullish view will remain intact for the index, where one should utilize any decline in the market to create fresh long.

On the higher side, NIFTY will face resistance to towards its psychological level-11,000. With the derivatives expiry next week markets will remain volatile on account of rollover movement in individual sectors and stocks.

As for the day, support is placed at around 10,750 and then at 10,700 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,000 and then at 11,150 levels.

Market Review

A strong movement in the large cap space during the current week scales Nifty to close near 10,900 levels. Good quarterly results of index pivotals like HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ITC, HLL created positive momentum and many large midcaps like Jubilant Foods, Adani Ports etc also followed through. The merger of IDFC Bank-CapitalFirst caused some volatility during the week in IDFC Bank. PSU Banks too gained by 2% as the government cut the additional borrowing target to 20K Crs easing some pressure on bond yields and fiscal deficit. The IT sector continues to trade at 52 week high with upgrades post Q3FY18 results and positive comments from the management with improvement in IT spending and budgets owing to new initiatives like AI and Automation.

Nifty has gained by 2% w-o-w while there was sharp profit booking in midcaps and small caps to decline by 1.8% and 2.8%, respectively for the week. Among the sectors IT gained by 4.4%, Pvt Banks by 4.7% outperforming the broader markets. Auto, Energy, Metals and Realty declined by 1.9%, 2.2%,3.7% and 5.3% respectively for the week. India VIX has gained by 1.8% to close at 14 levels.

Market Outlook

As discussed last week, Bank Nifty has led the strong up move and we believe one could expect sharp volatility with the derivatives expiry next week on account of rollover movement in individual sectors and stocks. The focus will be on sectors like defence, infrastructure, railways and core manufacturing sectors ahead of the budget scheduled on 1st February 2018. Affordable housing push, which is again likely in the budget might lead to positive momentum in Cement and Realty sectors. We continue to remain positive on IT, Private Banks and Consumer sectors with overweight status in folio while select Pharma stocks should be added as defensives in the portfolio.