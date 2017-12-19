Week Ahead: Gujarat poll results, new listing among 10 factors that Street will watch out for

The market continued its rally for second consecutive session Friday but ended off day's high as investors await final outcome of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections due on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 375 points intraday after exit polls indicated that the BJP will win Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, but the index came off day's high in late trade on caution ahead of actual state elections results.

The Sensex closed 216.27 points higher at 33,462.97 while the 50-share NSE Nifty failed to hold 10,350 level, ending 81.20 points higher at 10,333.30. Both benchmark indices closed the week with gains of over 0.6 percent.

The broader markets outperformed benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap rising a percent on positive breadth. About two shares advanced for every share falling on the NSE.

Almost all the sectoral indices participated in the rally. Nifty Metal was biggest gainer, rising 2.66 percent. Bank and Auto gained 1 percent each while PSU Bank fell 0.2 percent.

Going forward, the next trigger for the market could be the outcome of state assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Along with it, there will be action from the IPO and listings front and corporate action as well.

Election outcome

The Street will watch out for the final outcome from the results to assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. As such, investors have priced in a victory for ruling BJP in Gujarat and a takeover from Congress in HP. But any better outcome could prove to be a positive trigger. Having said that, there could also be some profit booking in the markets if the results are in line with the exit polls. Ofcourse, any lesser numbers could also trigger a downfall from the current levels too.

IPO

New firm to enter the IPO market, Astron Paper and Board Mill, will continue with its IPO issue next week. The Gujarat-based kraft paper manufacturer opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Friday. It set a price band of Rs 45-50 per equity share for the same.

The IPO to raise Rs 70 crore received bids for 1,31,69,520 shares against the total issue size of 1,40,00,000 shares, data available with the NSE showed on Friday. The issue will be closing on December 20, 2017.

Listing

After closing the initial public offering with good subscription, Future Supply Chain Solutions is all set to list on exchanges on December 18. The issue price is fixed at Rs 664 per share.

The public issue of the logistics arm of Future Group was subscribed 7.56 times during December 6-8, 2017.

The Rs 650-crore public issue had received bids for 5.18 crore shares against the total IPO size of more than 68.49 lakh scrips.

PSU banks in focus

It is likely that PSU banks could be in focus as the developments around recapitalisation plan are likely to take place. According to CNBC-TV18, the government is likely to seek a nod from the Parliament for the recap next week. In fact, it may also provide additional recap of Rs 10,000 crore through a second supplementary. Finance ministry sources also told the channel that it is yet to decide on SLR status for the recap bonds.

A Parliament nod is needed for the quantum of bonds to be issued in this fiscal. Additionally, they have also said that all PSU banks may not necessarily be issued with the bonds in the first tranche.

Global cues

The Street could watch out for cues on the global front with respect to North Korea, Brexit and the corporate tax issue in the US.

The Lazarus cybercrime group is mounting an ongoing scheme to steal the online credentials of bitcoin industry insiders, a report published by researchers at U.S. cyber security firm Secureworks's Counter Threat Unit (CTU) said on Friday.

Meanwhile, EU leaders have formally agreed Friday to start the second phase of Brexit negotiations, mainly centered around trade talks and a transition period.

In the US, investors are slowly shrugging off concerns on a timeline for implementation of corporate tax cut programme and its passage in the House.

Sensex rejig

Stocks such as Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Lupin will be in focus after the Sensex undergoes a change from Monday.

Private sector lenders -- IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank -- will make an entry in the BSE's benchmark index from December 18, Asia Index said. Drug makers -- Cipla and Lupin -- will be dropped from the index. The changes are announced by Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE. The move is a part of Asia Index's semi-annual reconstitution results. "Effective at the open of Monday, December 18, 2017, ...changes will be made," the index provider noted.

Corporate Action

Stocks such as JM Financial, Indian Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC and HDFC Bank could be in focus this week as the Board meets to raise funds. Meanwhile, stocks such as Vakrangee, Castrol Industries, Balkrishna Industries and M&M are set to consider bonus issues in the upcoming week.

Stocks in focus

Stocks such as SBI, Syndicate Bank and Fortis, among others, could be in focus. SBI and Carlyle group entiry have completed acquisition of stake in SBI Card. SBI and Carlyle now own 74% & 26% respectively in each of the two entities. Meanwhile, the RBI has imposed Rs 5 crore fine on Syndicate Bank for non-compliance of KYC norms.

Meanwhile, Fortis Healthcare could be under some pressure as NPPA reviews report in Fortis Hospital dengue death case. It is believed that the hospital was making margins of 200 percent on certain products.

Technical Factors

The Nifty made a ‘Spinning Top’ kind of pattern on the daily charts on Friday. Spinning Top is often regarded as a neutral pattern which suggests indecisiveness on the part of both bulls as well as bears. It can be formed in an uptrend as well as in a downtrend.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10,000 followed by 10,200 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 10,500 followed by 10,400 strikes.

Fresh Put writing was recorded at 10,300 and 10,200 strikes while Call writing remains intact at 10,450 and 10,500 strikes. Put writing at higher strike suggests shifting of the support while intact Call writing at 10,450 and 10,500 could restrict its upside momentum, say experts.

"The study of Nifty as per smaller and larger timeframe though signaling positive bias apparently, but the overall chart pattern, trend strength oscillators and the presence of key overhead resistance is signaling a probability of Nifty resuming next round of sharp downward corrections from the highs (10350-400 levels) by next week," HDFC Securities said in a report.

FII flows

The Street will watch out for FII flows, which are likely to be pulled out of emerging markets. Steadying US markets post easing of tax concerns could have an impact here.

Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers of around Rs 5,000 crore (Rs 5,076.65) for the month of December so far. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors bought shares of around Rs 4,591.57 crore. ​