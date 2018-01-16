Weak rupee, high bond yields push indices lower; Nifty breaks 10,750, but IT stocks surge

A weak rupee and rising bond yields ensured that the market had a weak day of trade, with benchmark indices ending at low points of the day. Selling pressure was seen across sectoral indices, especially in PSU banks, metals, energy and auto.

Surging yields pushed banking stocks lower. The Nifty PSU bank index was down over 3 percent. Union Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of India and IDBI Bank were all down 2-5 percent. According to reports on CNBC-TV18, the mood in the bond market turned soar after RBI Deputy Governor rapped Indian banks for poor management of interest rate management.

Banks must not be surprised, but understand the risks in the bond markets well Acharya said even as he noted the central bank will not intervene to bail out banks from adverse interest rate movements.

Banks are set to witness heavy treasury losses amounting to anywhere between Rs 15,000 core and Rs 25,000 crore in the third quarter results after the bond yields collapsed about 67 basis points in the December quarter.

However, in a strong message, Acharya said “Interest rate risk of banks cannot be managed over and over again by their regulator."

In case of a weak rupee, the wider trade deficit has been seen as one of the reasons.

Meanwhile, in the broader market space, midcaps witnessed a day of correction. The Nifty midcap index fell around 2 percent and ended around those levels.

The Sensex was down 72.46 points, or 0.21%, at 34771.05, and the Nifty down 41.00 points or 0.38% at 10700.50. The market breadth was negative as 700 shares advanced, against a decline of 2159 shares, while 252 shares are unchanged.

Wipro, Infosys and HCL Tech gained the most on both indices, while Coal India, BHEL and Tata Power lost the most.

Among stocks, shares of Delta Corp gained around 4 percent as investors cheered the company’s healthy results for the December quarter.

Shares of information technology stocks surged on the back of a weaker rupee as well as an upbeat view on the sector by Morgan Stanley.

The IT indices were up 3-4 percent. Stocks such as Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, KPIT, Tata Elxsi and Infosys gained 1-5 percent, which contributed to the Nifty IT index.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) declined over 10 percent as the company closed Dahej plant after sudden leakage on January 15.

Hindustan Unilever surged to its 52-week high level in morning trade ahead of the third quarter results, following which the market capitalisation clocked Rs 3 lakh crore. The stock ended over 1 percent lower.

Selling pressure was seen in Federal Bank on Tuesday, with the stock falling around 8 percent. Investors may have turned wary of the bank’s financial performance, which hinted at increase in slippages.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance gained 4 percent as it posted a 5.2 percent rise in its third quarter with a net profit of Rs 231.8 crore.

Persistent Systems ended 3 percent higher after IIFL initiated an add rating on Persistent Systems and a target of Rs 835.

In the global markets, Most Asian markets closed higher as the dollar nursed overnight losses. Greater China markets, which had slid in the last session, edged higher.

European stocks were slightly higher as investors monitored the release of corporate earnings while keeping an eye on the euro, which hovered near a three-year peak.

Meanwhile, in the precious metals space, gold soared by Rs 100 to trade at Rs 31,050 per ten gram at the bullion market today on continued buying by jewellers to meet wedding season demand.

Silver too advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 40,300 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Marketmen attributed the rise in gold prices to steady buying by local jewellers, driven by ongoing wedding season amid higher Asian cues.