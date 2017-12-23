We are moving from a 'Goldilocks' economy to a 'crack-up boom' economy in 2018: Ritesh Jain

BNP Paribas MF

As we draw closer to an eventful calendar year 2017-end, the market moved higher from the lows of demonetisation and the withdrawal of easy global monetary policies. The Indian equity market year-to-date (YTD) is up 25 percent and remains one of the best performing emerging markets (EMs).

It has been a rewarding year for equity investors albeit with the missing earnings being in contention. But, for the fixed income investors, it has been a lackluster year after a resilient calendar year (CY) 2016.

India had done a remarkable job in repairing its macro economy from CY 2014 to 2017. We believe that the best of macro improvement is behind us and from CY 2018 to 2020 we may see some deterioration in the few macro variables, though not to the tune of the taper tantrum period.

Lower commodity prices were a prime reason for India’s improved basic balance but the recent run in crude oil prices poses a threat to its improved current account deficit.

The private sector, as well as the government, had shied away from spending for a better part of the last three years but the government is now finally trying to stimulate the economy whether it is through farm loan waivers, policy push on affordable housing, Bharatmala project, Public Sector Banks recapitalization, etc.

All of these measures could lead to a higher velocity of money and ultimately converge into better near-term growth which may show up in corporate profitability and earnings growth but at the cost of rising fiscal deficit.

We think the government may have to revise its fiscal deficit targets for both the current fiscal year and the next year on account of reduced revenues and higher expenditure.

Fiscal deficit per se is not bad if used for creating an asset. Unfortunately, it will be used more for revenue expenditure which will give a near-term kicker to both growth and inflation.

Our base case remains for a rate hike in the next 6-9 months, possibly in Q1 FY19. Nevertheless, we are not expecting an aggressive hiking cycle as the RBI has largely held its ground, and stayed away from any significant easing as inflation fell. Inflation is likely to average around 5 percent in FY 19, up from an estimated 3.7 percent in FY 18.

We expect 10-year G-Sec bond yields to slowly inch up in the next 6-9 months with rising inflation and interest rates; however, we do not think it will increase much above 7.5 percent.

In our view, we are moving from a “Goldilocks” economy where fixed income and equity both did well to a “crack-up boom” economy where inflation starts heating up.

Also since higher inflation is negative for interest rates, fixed income as an asset class starts underperforming and at the same time equity continues to do well because early stages of inflation are good for equities.

We are currently in this stage of inflation having a positive impact on equities and hence we are bullish on equities. At some point in time, probably 18 - 24 months away, if inflation starts becoming sticky we would probably turn cautious on equities as we are on fixed income today.

Here are four Key Themes to watch out in 2018:

Earnings may have finally bottomed out:

While dispersion in earnings will continue, we see headline earnings growth likely to return, given (a) the return of inflation; (b) improved demand from favourable policy and tax changes i.e. consumption push in the domestic economy, better global growth, stressed asset resolution; and (c) consequent improvement in earnings.

We expect uptick in corporate profit to GDP, after having fallen from a peak of 7.1 percent in FY 2008; it has fallen to 3 percent levels in FY 2017.

Domestic flows to stay robust, FIIs flows could be back:

The onset of positive real interest rates and structural reforms have set the tone for financialisation of savings in the domestic market.

We believe the structural and cyclical factors for now favor households to increase financial savings as a part of household savings and equities occupying a bigger share of the financial savings. Private retail banks, stock exchanges, and insurance companies are going to benefit from this drive.

Pollution Clampdown:

We have spotted this theme early in its cycle and expect it continue to do well in the coming year as well. To curb pollution China is cutting down its excess capacity and closing down its polluting units.

We think this is positive for select Indian manufacturing companies because Chinese imports led to shutting down of Indian manufacturing capacities in the last few years.

India used to run a trade deficit of almost USD 25 billion with China in 2008-2009, although Indian rupee has depreciated by 70 percent versus the Chinese Yuan over those years we are still running a trade deficit of more than USD 50 billion.

Thus in this year if they close down capacities it is a good news for Indian manufacturing. Back home, the Indian government has been vigilant about the rising pollution. Regulatory push and favorable business mix provide a good opportunity for companies dealing with curbing sand, water, and air pollution.

Consumption:

We expect a pickup in discretionary - India’s personal consumption expenditure per capita is just USD 1,012 (one-third of China’s). Spending is focused on staples with around 25 percent of Personal consumption expenditure (PCE) being fresh food.

We believe over the next one-decade growth in discretionary consumption may outpace staples as the consumption may spread across various socio-economic classes.

Last few years we have witnessed some early trends of growth pickup in this sector and believe that in 2018 this trend might accelerate. Automobiles, travel, leisure and entertainment, food services, and jewelry amongst few which are likely the key beneficiaries.

The author is CIO, BNP Paribas MF.