Use rallies to go short on Nifty; 5 stocks which can give up to 15% return

Bonanza Portfolio

The Nifty index closed the day on a flat note on Wednesday after a volatile session. Consecutively, the index showed a volatile session for the third day in a row and closed at 10,443.20.

Technically, the index has formed strong resistance near 10,550 zone and we have seen a strong profit booking from the said levels. On the downside, 10400 has become a strong support as we witnessed Nifty bouncing back from those levels recently.

For now, we can expect the market to consolidate in the range 10,400-10,550 for the coming session and any breakout on either side which will decide the final direction for the markets.

On the options front, highest open interest (OI) shifted to 10300 PE which was previously at 10,000. Hence, 10300 would be the first strong support for January month and on the higher side, 11000 CE has the highest open interest followed by 10600 CE which will act as a strong immediate hurdle in January month.

Overall, it is a buy on the dip and a sell on rise market. Traders can use any dips to buy into quality stocks and every rise to initiate fresh selling position with keeping a stop loss above 10,600 levels.

We expect the market to trade in a consolidation phase for coming sessions and the range would be 10,400-10,550.

Here is a list of five stocks which can give up to 15% return in short term:

SHK: BUY | Target Rs 330 | Stop Loss Rs 270| Upside 12%

The stock was in a consolidation phase since last six months and formed a double bottom kind of pattern on the weekly charts which saw a breakout last week with strong volume hinting that the bottom is formed and the stock is to rally further.

The stock managed to cross above all the strong DMA’s like 200-100-50 on the daily chart and also momentum indicator RSI also entered in bullish territory.

The momentum traders can take the position in the counter at current levels to any dip near Rs280 for the targets of Rs330. A stop loss can be kept below Rs270 on a closing basis.

BF Utilities: BUY | Target Rs 540-580 | Stop Loss Rs 460| Upside 14%

The stock is trading in a short-term uptrend and if we look at the current chart structure, the stock rose after taking support from its 50-EMA with good volumes.

In the Wednesday’s session, the stock has given a bullish flag breakout with decent volumes which suggests a short-term uptrend can extend further.

On the weekly charts, the stock has taken a support at its 100-DMA and the rallied but the immediate hurdle of 200-DMA is placed at 540 levels which will cap any further upside in the counter.

Traders can initiate a long call on stock at current levels to any dip near 490 for the targets of 540-580 with keeping a stop loss below 460 on a closing basis.

Cummins India Ltd: BUY | Target Rs 955-980| Stop Loss Rs 890| Upside 5%

The stock has formed a bottom around Rs840 zone and started moving northwards. Recently, the stock was able to break above all strong DMA’s. In Wednesday’s session, the stock has broken from its bullish flag pattern which is a continuation pattern by nature.

On the weekly chart, the stock has taken support at its 200-DMA and managed to break above 100-DMA suggesting strength. Volume activities also increased at the time of taking support which is again a positive sign.

Considering technical setup, one can initiate a buy call on the stock at current levels to any dip near 910 for the target of Rs 955 & 980. A stop loss can be placed below Rs 890 on a closing basis.

GE Power: BUY | Target Rs 830 | Stop Loss Rs 650| Upside 13%

The stock was consolidating in a narrow range for nearly four months but it broke the consolidation range recently on the upside which is a bullish sign.

On the weekly charts, the stock has recently broken from its Cup and Handle pattern which is again a bullish confirmation. The stock is trading above all strong DMA’s like 200-100-50 etc, and the momentum indicator such as RSI is currently reading at 62 suggesting strength.

Traders can initiate a long call on stock at current levels to any dip near 715 for the targets of 770 & 830. A stop loss can be kept below 650 on a closing basis.

Hindustan Copper: BUY | Target Rs 115 | Stop Loss Rs 89| Upside 15%

The stock has given a tremendous return in the month of November as the stock rallied from Rs70 to Rs110. But, then it showed a healthy correction and formed base near Rs 88.

If we look at current chart structure, the stock has taken two-time support near 88 zones and bounce sharply. The current chart suggests the stock is forming Cup and handle pattern which will get active above 105 levels.

The recent rise in strong volume hinting stock can move towards 105 levels in a quick run and if manage to hold above 105 then we may see quick up move up to 110 in near term.

Momentum traders can initiate a long call on stock at current levels to any dip near 95 for the targets of 105 & 115. A stop loss can be placed below 89 on a closing basis.

: The author is Senior Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.