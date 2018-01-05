USD-INR to trade within 63.30-63.50, says Bhaskar Panda

I expect the benchmark yield to remain within 7.32-7.36 percent range for today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Dollar is under pressure and euro has been pushing higher. This trend is also well reflected in USD-INR pair as it has been trying to go towards 63.30."
"I expect the same trend today and the intraday range would be within 63.30-63.50.""Indian 10-year benchmark yield has receded from recent highs. I expect the benchmark yield to remain within 7.32-7.36 percent range for today," he added.