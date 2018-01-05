App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 05, 2018 08:55 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR to trade within 63.30-63.50, says Bhaskar Panda

I expect the benchmark yield to remain within 7.32-7.36 percent range for today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Dollar is under pressure and euro has been pushing higher. This trend is also well reflected in USD-INR pair as it has been trying to go towards 63.30."

"I expect the same trend today and the intraday range would be within 63.30-63.50."

"Indian 10-year benchmark yield has receded from recent highs.  I expect the benchmark yield to remain within 7.32-7.36 percent range for today," he added.

