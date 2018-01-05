USD-INR to trade within 63.30-63.50, says Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Dollar is under pressure and euro has been pushing higher. This trend is also well reflected in USD-INR pair as it has been trying to go towards 63.30."

"I expect the same trend today and the intraday range would be within 63.30-63.50."

"Indian 10-year benchmark yield has receded from recent highs. I expect the benchmark yield to remain within 7.32-7.36 percent range for today," he added.