USD-INR to trade in 63.65-63.85 range: Bhaskar Panda

Today, I expect the yield to be within a range of 7.32-7.38 percent, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "In an otherwise lacklustre market yesterday, INR appreciated against USD to close below the important 63.80 mark."
"Today, all markets are open. I expect USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.65-63.85. Any downward movement may be tempered by RBI buying.""The 10-year benchmark yield had shot up earlier post the announcement of additional Government borrowing. Today, I expect the yield to be within a range of 7.32-7.38 percent," he added.