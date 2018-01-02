USD-INR to trade in 63.65-63.85 range: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "In an otherwise lacklustre market yesterday, INR appreciated against USD to close below the important 63.80 mark."

"Today, all markets are open. I expect USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.65-63.85. Any downward movement may be tempered by RBI buying."

"The 10-year benchmark yield had shot up earlier post the announcement of additional Government borrowing. Today, I expect the yield to be within a range of 7.32-7.38 percent," he added.