USD-INR to trade between 64.30-64.50: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The focus is now on FOMC decision on upcoming interest rate hike in US. However, USD-INR has got wing from the probable outcome on elections."

"Given this background, expect USD-INR to trade within a range of 64.30-64.50 for today."

"In India, the 10-year benchmark yield has been slowly moving up. All eyes are on next inflation numbers. Expect the 10-year yield to remain elevated and move towards 7.25 percent gradually," he added.