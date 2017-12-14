App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 14, 2017 08:17 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR to remain volatile in 64.50-65.50 range: Tirthankar Patnaik

We expect the 10-year yield to trade around 7.15-7.30 percent, says Tirthankar Patnaik of Mizuho Bank,

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Tirthankar Patnaik of Mizuho Bank said, "The USD-INR to remain volatile in the range 64.50-65.50 in the near term, with increased volatility driven around the second phase of the Gujarat elections today, and release of the exit polls later in the day."

He further added, "The sharp, and to some extent unanticipated rise in consumer inflation, should it continue further raises fears of a marked revision in the central banks rate stance. This would sustain pressure on yields and the INR in the medium term, supported by the Fed's rate hike last night."

"BoP figures released yesterday, while improving QoQ from the 2%+/GDP CAD levels seen in Q1FY18, remain a matter of concern, driven by a steadily widening trade deficit, now over USD 130 billion on a 12-month rolling basis. We expect the 10-year yield to trade around 7.15-7.30 percent," he added.

tags #Rupee

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.