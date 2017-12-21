US treasury yields spike after US Senate passes GOP tax bill

US Treasury yields shot up on Wednesday after the United States Senate and the House of Representatives passed a sweeping tax bill, easily the biggest overhaul of the tax system in decades.

As investors sold bonds heavily, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US treasury rose to 2.497 percent, three basis points higher than its previous close.

The yield on the 30-year US treasury too rose from 2.819 percent at close on Tuesday to 2.876 percent.

The 10-year treasury yield has now risen for eight of the last ten trading sessions, ending Wednesday at its highest closing level in the last nine months.

Even for other markets around the globe, Washington DC remained the point of focus throughout the day. Now, the GOP is a step closer to turning the tax bill into law, with only President Trump’s signature pending in the process.

After Congress passed the bill on Tuesday, a few technical changes were made to it in the Senate before getting passed. However, President Trump has not signed the bill as yet.

The tax bill, which has been a talking point both in the United States and outside for quite some time now, will cut tax rates for businesses and temporarily reduce the tax burden on most individuals.

Market participants are worried about the impact of the tax bill on US treasury yields, which will in turn affect yields of other sovereign debt around the world, as the cut in tax rates is likely to translate to an increase of USD 1.5 trillion in the US’ deficit.

Also, since the current rally in yields came after a long period of relative calm, it followed a period during which the gap between yields on short-term and long-term debt was narrowing.

Some were of the opinion that if the revised tax rates do end up boosting economic growth, the US Federal Reserve could be forced to act more aggressively in the future.

The Fed, at its recently-held policy meet, maintained its forecasts of three interest rate hikes in 2018 and two more in 2019. However, if inflation picks up in major way because of the tax overhaul, the central bank could possibly hike rates at a faster pace.