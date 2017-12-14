US Fed raises rates by 25 bps; 4 ways in which it impacts Indian markets

The US Federal Reserve, on expected lines, on Wednesday, raised key interest rates by 25 bps but left its rate outlook unchanged, which signaled a sigh of relief to markets across the globe including India.

The move will push the target range to 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent. Growth is projected to come back down to 2.1 percent in 2019 and 2 percent in 2020, though both are above the respective 2 percent and 1.8 percent forecasts three months ago.

Even though US Fed signals a robust growth forecast, it has decided to stick to its earlier plan of three additional rate increases in 2018 and 2019 from its projections in September. Most experts feared a hawkish stance by the central banks after a strong growth forecast.

“Any hawkish statement that might have resulted in an outflow of money which will weigh on the markets,” Abhimanyu Sofat, Vice President, Research, IIFL told Moneycontrol.

The good news came just at the right time when there was growing uncertainty over the outcome of the Gujarat Assembly elections. We could head towards election results with much more optimism.

“Due to India's prominence as an emerging market with sustained focus from FIIs, any Fed decision (aggressive) would have created anxiety. However, this time around Gujarat elections is creating more anxiety than Fed,” said Sofat.

Here are four ways in which US Fed decision impacts Indian markets:

Impact on Rupee:

It has been observed that rupee usually depreciates in a knee-jerk reaction to the US rate hike.

“The market has started discounting or anticipating another rate hike by March. The US Dollar could rally if median dot plot indicates four hikes in 2018 compared to three in the September dot plot,” Abhishek Goenka, Founder, and CEO of IFA Global told Moneycontrol.

Impact on Bonds:

The domestic bond markets may witness a sell-off and yield could spike further higher. The 10-year bond yield rose as much as 6 basis points to 7.26% on Wednesday, the highest since July 2016, after annual inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 4.88% in November.

Impact on Borrowing Costs:

A US Fed rate hike not only halts the inflow in emerging market, but it makes international debt more expensive.

“Many emerging markets in past raised US-denominated debt at a cheap rate, but now with normalcy policy at the regime, it is expected to get costly for emerging,” Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com told Moneycontrol.

“Moreover, for emerging market like India, the domestic currency will witness some pressure on the backdrop of momentum in the dollar. This will further increase the cost of raw material for company depended on import items, and thus weakening the earnings prospectus,” he said.

Fall in liquidity (Dollar flows):

A rise in US Fed rates will create a short-term havoc in equity market with larger portion of fund flowing outside coupled with volatility in the bond market with price trading on downtrend.

The inflows from the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the recent time has been a major contributor for the Indian equity market to rally towards an all-time high.

“On the backdrop of high liquidity prevalent across the globe, Indian market persisted in the limelight with dollar inflow remaining consistent throughout year due to distress and uncertainties in US market,” said Rohira.

“However, the focus of US fed on normal monetary policy is expected to slow down the dollar inflow as part of the money will flow back to the US with anticipation of safety and good returns,” he said.

This will be a major setback for the Indian market as Indian economy is partly dependent on foreign inflow, which is further expected to keep the pressure on the Indian rupee.

Rohira further added that the narrowing differential between US rate and the domestic rate will further impact the equity market with short-term money moving out of the domestic financial market.