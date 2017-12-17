US Fed hikes rates as expected but it will not topple the Nifty Apple cart

HDFC Securities

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the policy-making arm of the US Federal Reserve, hiked interest rates last week for the third time this year and the fifth time in this policy cycle that began with the first hike in December 2015.

The interest rates range now stands at 1.25 percent to 1.50 percent.

The FOMC also confirmed that it would step up the monthly pace of shrinking its balance sheet, as scheduled, to USD 20 billion beginning in January from USD 10 billion currently.

This hike was largely expected and therefore did not take the markets by surprise. The pace of balance sheet shrinking is also as planned and telegraphed.

The US markets have done well to make the Dow and the Nasdaq close in positive territory, while the S&P 500 booked a solitary point loss as financial stocks sold off.

For the financials it was essentially a day to sell on news.

Financial stocks tend to do well in a higher interest rate regime. The sector had risen 6.7 percent in anticipation of the hike in the past one month. So it was essentially profit booking in the financials.

The Fed has raised their forecast for economic growth to 2.5 percent in 2018 from 2.1 percent earlier but has stuck to its earlier projections of 3 hikes in 2018.

This makes this policy meet clearly dovish.

The change in the language of the statement also indicates that the Fed expects the job creations to slow down. Another reason is that the inflation is not keeping pace.

Consumer inflation, excluding food and energy, was lower than expected at 1.7 percent in the 12 months through November.

The most important takeaway from the December FOMC meeting is that even though policymakers are becoming more bullish on economic prospects, they are not shifting to a more hawkish policy stance.

Fed is not the only game in town:

The Fed will gradually reduce its balance sheet by not rolling over maturing bonds by USD 20 billion every month in the first quarter of 2018, USD 30 billion every month in the second quarter, USD 40 billion in the third quarter and USD 50 billion in the fourth quarter.

The ECB will reduce the amount of bond buying in 2018 but will still end up buying USD 431.4 billion. Bank of Japan will also buy USD 710.4 billion.

Taking into account that the Fed will sell bonds worth USD 420 billion, there will still be a net inflow of USD 720.8 billion into the global markets.

Bottom line:

The markets are unlikely to feel the heat of the increased US rates and the tightening liquidity as this is on expected lines and there are no surprises in the policy.

On the contrary, the policy stance has not turned hawkish despite the higher projection of the US economic growth.

As far as our markets are concerned, News channels will come out with their exit poll results, after the voting ends this evening, setting the markets for an event full opening Friday morning.

The actual results will start streaming on December 18 morning, Monday.