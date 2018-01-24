Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty which started with a gap on the higher side climbed Mount 11K in the first 5 minutes of the morning trade on Tuesday. The index closed near the record high forming a strong bull candle on the daily charts for the third consecutive session in a row.

The index is now trading away from all the key short-term moving averages which is making technical analysts little nervous at higher levels. However, traders are advised to stay long on the index as long as it is trading above key support levels.

Investors who are already long on the index could keep a stop below 10,975 levels. The next visible target for the index stands at 11,500 levels.

The index which opened at 10,997.40 rose to a record high of 11,092.90. It slipped marginally to 10,994.55 before closing 117.50 points higher at 11083.70, a fresh record closing high.

“A solid bull candle with a gap up opening is only pointing towards strong momentum present in the indices. This kind of strength into 5th trading session is only defying the logic as indices are trading much away from their short-term moving averages warranting a pause or pull back towards their mean values sooner than later,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Purely based on technicals, weakness may not be visible unless indices close below 10975 levels. However, as markets are heading towards expiry more short covering (if there are any shorts in the system) may keep the indices afloat above the 11000 mark,” he said.

Mohammad further added that in that scenario, sustaining above 10975 levels, traders can look for targets close to 11500.

We have collated the top fifteen data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 11,083.7 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,021.17, followed by 10,958.63. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,119.57 and 11,155.43.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,390.6. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,163.83, followed by 26,937.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,519.73, followed by 27,648.87.

Call Options Data:

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 37.95 lakh contracts stands at strike price 11,200, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the January series, followed by 11,100, which now holds 29.37 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,000, which has accumulated 21.83 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,200, which saw the addition of 13.34 lakh contracts along with 11,300, which added 4.87 lakh contracts, and 11,400, which added 3.37 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,000, which saw shedding of 29.28 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 at 21.38 lakh contracts and 10,800, which saw shedding of 5.76 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum put OI of 62.91 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial base for the index in January series; followed by 10,600, which now holds 54.60 lakh contracts and 10,700 which has now accumulated 52.31 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at 11,000, which saw addition of 31.85 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which added 10.72 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,800 which saw shedding of 15.92 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,500 at 7.74 lakh contracts and 10,900, which shed 6.86 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,229.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 169.03 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

64 stocks saw long build-up:

77 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

46 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

26 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

Oriental Hotels Ltd: Reliance Mutual Fund - Reliance Mid & Small Cap Fund sold 119,50,000 shares at Rs 61.50 per share

Religare Enterprises: Merlin Marketing Private Limited bought 10,00,000 shares at Rs 51.98 per share

Varun Beverages Limited: AION Investments II Singapore PTE LTD-FDI sold 40,00,000 shares at Rs 700.26 per share

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Ashoka Buildcon will have its investor call on January 31, 2018.

Redington India will have an investor call on February 1, 2018.

DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund met the management of Sharda Cropchem on January 23, 2018

Stocks in news:

Manappuram Fin: Authorises MD & CEO to begin further discussions on investment opportunities

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 net rises 55% to Rs 1,167 cr

Force Motors Q3 net up 37 pc at Rs 14.65 cr

EClerx to buyback shares worth Rs 258cr at Rs 2000; Record date Feb 5, 2018

Alembic to buyback 1 crore shares at a price of Rs 80

Savita Oil Technologies to buyback 2.8 lakh shares at Rs 1,605 per share

Sanghi Induatries closes QIP at an issue price of Rs 129

Majesco to raise funds via QIP at a floor price of Rs 532/ share

Shriram EPC bags order worth Rs 84 crore

8 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as DHFL, HDIL IFCI, Jet Airways, Jindal Steel, JP Associates, Kaveri Seed Company and Reliance Communications.