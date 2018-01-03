Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty remained volatile throughout the trading day on Tuesday but bulls managed to push in the end to close in the green. The index made a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on the daily charts which suggests

A Hammer, which is a bullish reversal pattern, is formed after a decline while Hanging Man is a bearish reversal pattern. In this pattern, market witnesses a significant selloff towards opening but manages to recoup some of the losses and closes near the opening level.

The Nifty index formed two bearish candles in a row which suggest that the momentum could be waning and the index might consolidate at current levels in the near term, suggest experts. Investors are advised to stay cautious and lighten their long bets if index slips below 10400.

The index opened at 10,477 and rose to an intraday high of 10,495. It slipped to an intraday low of 10,404 before closing the day at 10,442, up 6 points.

“Lack of follow through in Tuesday’s session can be a sigh of relief for the bulls as Nifty50 recoiled from the psychologically important support level of 10400 before signing off the day with Hammer kind of formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

This intraday recovery appears to be feeble as Advance/Decline ratio skewed in favour of bears as there were almost 2 stocks declined for every single scrip which closed in positive terrain.

“Essentially this kind of price behaviour after Monday’s breakdown on short-term charts is suggesting that market is still in a consolidation mode with negative bias and unless Nifty50 breaks above 10550 levels,” said Mohammad.

He advises traders to stay cautious and avoid short-term long side bets if Nifty50 trades below 10400 levels.

India VIX moved up by 2.51 percent at 13.68. VIX has to hold below 13-12.50 zones to support the overall Bullish bias of the market.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,442.2 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,399.53, followed by 10,356.87. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,490.03 and 10,537.87.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,338.2. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,238.83, followed by 25,139.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,431.53, followed by 25,524.87.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 44.09 lakh contracts stands at strike price 11,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the January series, followed by 10,600, which now holds 37.96 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,700, which has accumulated 35.55 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 10,600, which saw the addition of 26.32 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which saw the addition of 25.63 lakh contracts and 10,700, which saw the addition of 20.37 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Call unwinding seen.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 50.06 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,300, which will act as a crucial base for the index in January series; followed by 10,400, which now holds 46.02 lakh contracts and 10,000 which has now accumulated 44.13 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing seen at 10,300, which saw the addition of 34.40 lakh contracts, followed by 24.31 lakh contracts at the strike price of 10,100 and 10,400, which saw the addition of 23.40 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put unwinding seen.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 522 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs64.70 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

47 stocks saw long build-up:

5 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

144 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

58 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Analyst Board Meet/Briefings:

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 8th February 2018, to, inter-alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2017.

Bulk Deals:

Reliance Naval & Engineering: IL&FS Financial Services sold 94,00,000 shares at Rs 63.02 per share on the NSE

Uttam Galva Steels: Eriska Investment Fund sold 8,50,000 shares at Rs 21.83 per share on the NSE

Websol Energy System: India Max Investment Fund sold 14,14,866 shares at Rs 121.31 per scrip while Adesh Ventures LLP sold 1,40,000 shares at Rs 127.50 per share on the NSE.

Stocks in News:

Hero MotoCorp will be on the radar after the company registered double-digit growth in April-December period.

Tata Power will be the stock to watch out for after it commissions 50-megawatt solar plant in Karnataka.

IL&FS Transportation Networks to be in focus after it fixes record date for payment of interest

6 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as GMR Infra, HDIL, IFCI, JP Associates, Reliance Communications and Reliance Power.