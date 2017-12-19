Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial resistance level of 10,450 on Tuesday and is all set to reclaim its record high of 10,490 if not on Wednesday then most probably this week.

Technical and options data support bulls at current levels and a rally could well be on the cards as long as global cues remain stable.

The index formed a bullish candle for the second straight day in a row on Tuesday and is trading well above most of its short-term moving averages.

Riding on positive global cues and BJP victory back home in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the broader market has witnessed a lot of actions this week. The S&P BSE Midcap and smallcap indices hit a fresh record high.

India VIX fell down sharply for third consecutive sessions by 7.11 percent at 12.18. India VIX has fallen down by 27 percent in last three sessions and needs to hold below 13-12.50 zones to get the smooth ride.

Traders are advised to ride the rally with strict stop losses placed below 10,400. The index has strong support placed near 10,330-10350 levels while resistance is placed near 10600.

“It was heartening to see bulls cementing their gains with a small but solid bull candle in Tuesday's session after the channel breakout witnessed in Monday’s trading session. This breakout above 10,350 levels is throwing up a new target placed on 10,690 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, on long-term charts, critical resistance points are placed between 10,600 – 10,650 levels. Hence, traders are advised to ride this rally by placing a stop below 10,400 levels on closing basis for a target placed in the zone of 10,600 – 10,650 levels,” he said.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10463.20 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,422, followed by 10,380. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,488 and 10,513.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,716, up 121 points, or 0.48 percent. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,637, followed by 25,559. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,776, followed by 25,836.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 62 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series; followed by 10,600, which now holds 43.70 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,400, which has accumulated 37 lakh contracts in OI.

Call unwinding was seen at strike price 10,500, which shed 4 lakh contracts; followed by 10,400, which saw shedding of 3.9 lakh contracts, 10300 saw shedding of 2.7 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 83 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series; followed by 10400, which now holds 51 lakh contracts and 10,200 which has now accumulated 50.84 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 10,400 (19 lakh contracts added), 10500 (5.1 lakh contracts added), and 10300 (4.2 lakh contracts added).

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 407 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 357 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

130 stocks saw long build-up:

56 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

19 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

8 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd:

The media-shy investor, Ashish Kacholia, who is known for picking multibaggers in mid and smallcap stocks bought 2 lakh shares at Rs 525

KNR Constructions Limited:

Kamidi Yashoda, non-executive director sold 8 Lakh shares at an average price of Rs276

Orchid Pharma:

Serum Institute of India Private Ltd sold 7.05 lakh shares at an average price of Rs19.37.

Analyst Meet/Briefings:

ACC is meeting Premji Investment in Mumbai on 20th December

Stocks in news:

Axis Bank: Appointment of Mr. Stephen Pagliuca as Additional Non-Executive (Nominee) Director of the Bank.

IndusInd Bank: Approval of the Competition Commission of India to the proposed Amalgamation of Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (formerly known as 'SKS Microfinance Limited') with IndusInd Bank Limited

JP Associates: State Bank of India (SBI) has invoked the pledge of 10 Crore Equity Shares of Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), held by the Company.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major announced the acquisition of Tigo Rwanda Ltd by Airtel Rwanda Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd. The acquisition is subject to regulatory and statutory approval.

Bharti Airtel deposits 'interim penalty' of Rs 2.5 cr with UIDAI

JM Financial: JM Financial Products Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, in Fairassets has reduced from 9.84% (on a fully diluted basis) to 7.62% (on a fully diluted basis) of the total paid-up capital.

Thomas Cook: The company announced the allotment of Equity Shares under Thomas Cook Employees Stock Option Plan 2007 and Sterling Holiday Resorts (India) Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2012.

Container Corp: An MOU was signed between Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Port of Singapore Authority, PSA (Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited -BMCT, the fourth terminal at JNPT).

Suzlon bags 252 MW wind turbine contract in Gujarat

HDFC to raise Rs 13000 crore via QIP or private placement

Amara Raja opens largest two-wheeler battery unit, invests Rs 700 crore

7 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading today include names like Fortis Healthcare, HDIL, Jet Airways, JP Associates, JSW Energy, TV18 Broadcast, and Wockhardt.

Fund Flow Picture: