Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Bears took control of D-Street after a positive start on Tuesday and pushed the index towards key short-term moving averages such as 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 20-DEMA, and 50-DEMA.

The index formed a bearish candle after a strong rally was seen in the previous three trading sessions. The index rose from 10,034 levels to 10,329, which translates into a gain of nearly 300 points.

Uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve policy outcome due on Wednesday, as well as a sharp rise in crude oil prices on Tuesday on the back of the North sea pipeline outage, led to some profit booking in markets.

The index is still trading above its crucial short-term moving averages. Analysts advise investors to tread with caution as the market awaits triggers for a move on either side. A Hammer-like pattern formed in the previous trading sessions gave us a clue that the momentum could be waning.

“In line with our expectations, Nifty50 witnessed profit booking as it lost close to 100 points before signing off the day with a strong bearish candle. Any follow through sell-off in next trading session with similar strength shall put the entire pullback rally from the lows of 10,033 in jeopardy,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

In between, a minor support is placed in the gap zone of 10,195-182 registered on December 8. As the market is heading for an important event, a best-case scenario for next two days can be listless trading sessions whereas a strong follow-through selloff shall drag it down towards 10,050 and may threaten to breach the recent low of the current pullback rally.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10240.2 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,169.6, followed by 10,204.9. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,300.8 and 10,361.4.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,125.4, up 0.33 percent. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,017.27, followed by 24,909.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,324.87, followed by 25,524.33.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 58.21 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series; followed by 10,400, which now holds 45.57 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,300, which has accumulated 40.32 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices of 10,500 (4.9 lakh contracts were added), followed by 10,300 (which added 4.02 lakh contracts).

Call unwinding was seen at strike price 10,000, which shed 0.53 lakh contracts; followed by 10,100, which saw shedding of 0.29 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 90.76 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series; followed by 9,800, which now holds 50.28 lakh contracts and 10,100 which has now accumulated 46.75 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 10,000 (5.2 lakh contracts added) and 9,800, which saw the addition of 2.07 lakh contracts and 9,700, which saw the addition of 0.68 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,200, which shed 2.8 lakh contracts; followed by 10,100, which saw shedding of 1.8 lakh contracts and 10,300, which shed 1.2 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 843.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 853.67 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

10 stocks saw long build-up

26 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

89 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

90 stocks saw long unwinding

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.