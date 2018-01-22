Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, which started on a flat note on Monday tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets, recouped morning losses and ended at yet another record closing high making a strong bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The index has been recording higher highs and higher lows throughout this week, which suggests that bulls have nothing to fear. The index rose to a fresh record high of 10,975.10 and the next possible target is placed around 11,000.

The index could see some profit booking around 11,000, which could well come ahead of the Budget but the broader trend seems to remain on the upside. Investors should use every dip to buy into quality stocks. For all long positions, investors should keep a stop loss below 10,793.

The index, which opened at 10,883, slipped marginally to an intraday low of 10,881.40. The bulls quickly took control and pushed the index to a fresh intraday high of 10,975.10. The index finally closed 71 points higher at 10,966.20.

“The breakouts seems to be the flavour of the season as Nifty registered yet another breakout above 10,900 levels before signing off the day with a strong bullish candle. This breakout above the three-month-old ascending channel is throwing up a new target for the indices placed around 11,533 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, based on recent breakout on lower time frame charts initial targets for indices remains around 11100 levels. Hence traders can look for bigger targets as long as indices sustain above 10900 levels on closing basis and are advised to have a tight stop below 10793 levels,” he said.

Mohammad is of the view that as indices are trading above Upper Bollinger Bands on daily charts for last 4 consecutive trading sessions, profit booking can’t be ruled out in next couple of trading sessions.

We have collated the top fifteen data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 10,966.2 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,906.7, followed by 10,847.2. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,000.4 and 11,034.6.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,041.2. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,896.63, followed by 26,752.06. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,130.33, followed by 27,219.47.

Call Options Data:

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 52.29 lakh contracts stands at strike price 11,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the January series, followed by 10,900, which now holds 36.64 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,100, which has accumulated 31.63 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which saw the addition of 18.20 lakh contracts along with 10,900, which added 13.07 lakh contracts, and 11,200, which added 9.21 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 10,700, which saw shedding of 22.47 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 at 20.77 lakh contracts and 10,600, which saw shedding of 8.89 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum put OI of 71.57 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial base for the index in January series; followed by 10,800, which now holds 62.61 lakh contracts and 10,700 which has now accumulated 59.60 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at 10,800, which saw addition of 48.31 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which added 43.17 lakh contracts and 11,000, which added 4.8 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,400 which saw shedding of 13.06 lakh contracts in Open Interest, followed by 10,600 at 11.4 lakh contracts and 10,500, which shed 10.72 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,567.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 461.87 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

66 stocks saw long build-up:

55 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

60 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

30 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

8K Miles Soft Services Ltd: DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund bought 4,26,281 shares at Rs 748.00 per share.

Jaiprakash Associates: Rajesh Gupta sold 267,65,374 shares at Rs 22.15 per share

Multi Commodity Exchange: Baron International Growth Fund sold 11,31,252 shares at Rs 840.50 while SBI Mutual Fund bought 8,19,048 shares at Rs 840.50 per share.

Religare Enterprises: IDBI Trusteeship sold 22,55,731 shares at Rs 50.26 per share

Videocon Industries: Yes Bank sold 17,39,740 shares at Rs 21.27 per share

(For more bulk deals click here: https://goo.gl/qrXHCH)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Jain Irrigation Systems will be holding a conference call to discuss its results on January 31, 2018.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers’ management will be meeting valueinvestingindia.com and Pabrai investment funds on January 23 and 24, 2018.

Stocks in news:

Kalpataru Power bags new orders worth Rs 871 crore.

Indian Oil: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30, where the company may consider issuing of bonus shares.

Bajaj Corp: The company has rolled out a new hair care product which will cater to the domestic market.

10 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Balrampur Chini, DHFL, DLF, Fortis, HCC, HDIL, IFCI, JP Associates, Just Dial and Kaveri Seed Company.