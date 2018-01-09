Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty which started with a gap on the higher side rose to a fresh record high of 10,631.20 in morning trade on Monday and made a small bull candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The index is now trading well above its crucial short-term moving averages which suggest strength in the ongoing momentum. Investors are advised to stay long with a target of 10,650-10700 in the next few trading sessions.

But, even though the momentum is strong, most of the technical indicators are trading in an overbought zone which suggests that markets could face some selling pressure near key resistance levels.

The index which opened at 10,591 and rose to a record high of 10,631.20. It slipped marginally to 10,588 before closing 64 points higher to a fresh closing high of 10,623.

“The intraday price behavior is quite encouraging as Nifty picked up the pace in the latter part of the session and went on to sign off the day with a small bull candle after the gap up opening,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, based on the long-term trend studies it can be difficult for the bulls to add much value addition from the current levels without a pause or correction. Besides momentum oscillators reached overbought zone on lower time frame charts which are likely to prevent the bulls from heading to much higher levels beyond 50 – 100 points in next couple of trading sessions,” he said.

Mohammad further added that based on the weight of technical evidence with us it looks prudent to book substantial profits as we head towards the zone of 10650 – 700 levels. Weakness shall get confirmed if Nifty slips below 10550 on a closing basis.

India VIX moved up by 4.77% at 13.73. VIX has to hold below 13-12.50 zones to support the fresh leg of the rally with a smooth ride in the market.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10400 followed by 10500 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 11000 followed by 10600 strikes.

Fresh and significant Put writing was seen at 10600 and 10500 strikes which is shifting is a support while fresh Call writing is seen at 10800 which is giving the scope for the higher side.

We have collated the top fifteen data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,623.6 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,597.67, followed by 10,571.73. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,640.37 and 10,657.13.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,676.1. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,622.77, followed by 25,569.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,750.46, followed by 25,824.83.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 45.21 lakh contracts stands at strike price 11,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the January series, followed by 10,600, which now holds 37.81 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,800, which has accumulated 35.83 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 10,800, which saw the addition of 2.94 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which saw the addition of 1.85 lakh contracts and 11,200, which saw the addition of 0.75 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,500, which saw 3.99 lakh contracts being shed, followed by 10,600, which shed 3.55 lakh contracts and 10,400, which shed 3.18 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum put OI of 64.47 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,400, which will act as a crucial base for the index in January series; followed by 10,500, which now holds 62.64 lakh contracts and 10,300 which has now accumulated 54.64 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing seen at 10,600, which saw the addition of 13.28 lakh contracts, followed by 12.22 lakh contracts at the strike price of 10,500 and 10,400, which saw the addition of 3.61 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,100, which saw shedding of 10.49 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 692.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 206.3 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

97 stocks saw long build-up

56 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

46 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

11 stocks saw long unwinding

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals

Monnet Ispat & Energy ltd: Oswal Greentech Ltd sold 16,29,889 shares at Rs 33.62 per share on the NSE

Snowman Logistics Ltd: Norwest Venture Partners VII-A-Mauritius sold 22,00,000 shares at Rs 61.77 per share on the NSE

Sobha Limited: Adawi Investments Holdings Ltd sold 28,81,000 shares at Rs 600.22 per share on the NSE.

(For more bulk deals click here: https://goo.gl/qrXHCH)

Analyst, Board Meet/Briefings

Sterlite Technologies: A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Januray 17, 2018 to consider un-audited financial results

Wipro: The company in its Board Meeting has decided to announce the Q3 results on January 19, 2018

Windsor Machines: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, to allot 72,14,644 Share Warrants (Warrants) on preferential basis to those allottees.

M&M: M&M will be meeting Karvy Stock Broking on 9th January, Fidelity International on 10th, Axis Capital on 10th, Janus Capital Management on 11th January, and ICICI Prudential MF on 11th January.

Stocks in the News

Andhra Bank: Balgopal Mahapatra nominated as a non-official director on December 27.

NMDC: Government proposes to divest 1.5% In NMDC through OFS

Vijaya Bank: LIC cuts stake in the firm by 2.03% to 10.14% between May 2016 and Jan 2018.

NMDC: Government to divest 1.5% in NMDC on Tuesday at Rs 153.5 per share

Sun Pharma: The wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company has increased its shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia, by way of further purchase of 508313 shares of face value MYR 1 each.

10 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Jain Irrigation, Fortis, Jet Airways, Grasim, Oil India, SRF, MRF, Ajanta Pharma, Kajaria Ceramics and Syndicate Bank.