Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The bulls took charge of D-Street from the word go on Friday after consolidating in a narrow range for the past two trading sessions ahead of holidays. The Indian market remained shut on Monday on account of Christmas.

The index breached 10,500 on the upside for the first time to hit its fresh record high of 10,501.10 in the last 30-minutes of trade.

The index formed a robust bull candle after two bearish candles which is a bullish sign. The bulls are in control of D-Street and investors should remain long with a stop loss below 10,426 levels.

The Nifty index which opened at 10457 rose to a fresh record high of 10,501.10. The index slipped marginally towards 10,448.25 before closing 52 points higher at 10,493.

“The Nifty registered a robust bull candle on weekly charts as it recovered from last two trading sessions of consolidation mode. Besides, it also appears that the strong bullish candle of the week has erased entire losses of last 5 weeks in one single attempt which should be read as a very positive technical development,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, as long as indices sustain above 10426 levels one can maintain a positive outlook and look for initial target placed in the zone of 10600 – 650 levels in next couple of trading sessions,” he said.

Mohammad advises traders to maintain a tight stop below 10,426 levels on a closing basis as a breach of this level shall once again put bears in an advantageous position.

India VIX fell down by 4.06 percent at 11.58. India VIX has fallen down by 22.44 percent in the last five sessions and needs to hold below 12.50 zones to get the smooth ride.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,493.0 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,460.43, followed by 10,427.87. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,513.33 and 10,533.67.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,648.6. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,574.57, followed by 25,500.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,708.57, followed by 25,768.53.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 56.41 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series; followed by 10,600, which now holds 43.02 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,700, which has accumulated 33.38 lakh contracts in OI.

There was hardly any call writing seen.

Call unwinding was seen at strike price 10,400, which shed 10.20 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 which shed 8.97 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 75.11 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series; followed by 10,400, which now holds 59.42 lakh contracts and 10,200 which has now accumulated 49.96 lakh contracts

in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 10,500 (7.25 lakh contracts added), followed by 10,400, which saw the addition of 3.61 lakh contracts and 10,200, which added 3.46 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at strike 10,000, which shed 4.82 lakh contracts, followed by 10,100, which shed 1.74 lakh contracts and 10,300, which shed 1.70 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 107.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors also bought shares worth Rs 371.53 crore in the Indian equity market on Friday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

65 stocks saw long build-up:

54 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

36 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

55 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

Aditya Birla Money: Amandeep Arora and Manoj Kumar Mehta sold about 6.7 lakh shares in the range of Rs 85-90. Meanwhile, Manoj Kuamr Mehta also bought 4.8 lakh shares at Rs 81 apiece.

Reliance Communications: Shaastra Securities bought and sold 2.72 crore shares at Rs 17.2 apiece.

Steel Exchange India: AT Trade Overseas Pvt Limited sold 6,00,000 shares at Rs 34.8 apiece.

Analyst Meet/Briefings:

Shlok Melwani – Capital World Investors is having a one-on-meeting with the management of Mahindra Lifespaces.

Stocks in news:

Gujarat Gas

India Ratings affirms Gujarat Gas at Ind AA, while the outlook has been kept stable.

PTC India

Sushama Nath and Bharti Prasad appointed as independent directors at the firm.

Greenply Industries

Incorporation of new company as a wholly-owned subsidiary—Greenpanel Industries.

Mphasis

Closure of trading window ahead of financial results.

9 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Balrampur Chini, DHFL, DLF, Fortis Healthcare, GMR Infra, IFCI, JP Associates, RComm and Wockhardt.

Fund Flow Picture: