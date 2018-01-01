Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

Bulls remained in control of D-Street for the most part of the trading day on Monday but bears took control of D-Street in the last 60 minutes of trade. The index formed a large bear candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The index slipped below its crucial psychological support of 10500 and its 5-days exponential moving averages (DEMA) placed at 10,474, and any follow-up selling in the next trading session shall confirm a short-term reversal.

The Nifty which opened at 10,531 rose to an intraday high of 10,537 but then bears took control and pushed the index below 10,500 to touch its intraday low of 10,423. The index finally closed 95 points lower at 10,435.

Investors are advised to stay cautious and book partial profits on their long positions. Any follow up selling in the next trading sessions could tilt the trend in favour of bears at least in the short term.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,435.5 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,393.13, followed by 10,350.77. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,507.83 and 10,580.17.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,318.1. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,197.14, followed by 25,076.17. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,513.54, followed by 25,708.97.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 41.42 lakh contracts stands at strike price 11,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the January series, followed by 10,700, which now holds 32.22 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,600, which has accumulated 31.29 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 10,600, which saw the addition of 6.24 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which saw the addition of 4.3 lakh contracts and 10,500, which saw the addition of 3.89 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Call unwinding seen.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 47.13 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,300, which will act as a crucial base for the index in January series; followed by 10,000, which now holds 43.65 lakh contracts and 10,200 which has now accumulated 38.49 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing seen at 10,100, which saw the addition of 9.69 lakh contracts, followed by 2.77 lakh contracts at the strike price of 10,200 and 9,900, which saw the addition of 2.65 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,400, which saw shedding of 1.78 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 325.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,300.31 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

60 stocks saw long build-up:

22 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

84 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

11 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

RCom: Multiple bulk deals were witnessed here. Prominent one includes trade of 1.5 crore shares by Dynamic Equities at Rs 35.9 apiece.

Shaastra Securities traded 2.91 crore shares at Rs 35.9.

Reliance Industrial Infra: Shaastra Securities traded 1.57 lakh shares.

Reliance Naval: Crossland Trading traded 37 lakh shares at Rs 60 apiece.

Unitech: 4 crore shares were exchanged by Adroit Financial Services at Rs 11.

Analyst Meet/Briefings:

The Board of Atul will be meeting on January 18 to consider the financial results for December quarter.

Stocks in news:

Andhra Bank: Suresh N Patel, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank has demitted the office on December 31, 2017 on superannuation, hence ceased from Directorship of the Bank.

Axis Bank: Payment of interest on unsecured redeemable non-convertible subordinated debentures Series 21 has been made.

Corporation Bank: K Srinivasa Murthy has been appointed as non-official director under chartered accountant category.

TVS Motor: Total Sales Up 39% At 2,56,909 Units From 1,84,944 Units (YoY). Meanwhile, the 2-wheeler sales are up 37.9 percent at 2,47,630 Units From 1,79,551 Units (YoY).

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as HDIL and JP Associates and Reliance Communications.