Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

High volatility drama played on D-Street early morning when benchmark indices broke below key support levels but soon managed to bounce back after election trend showed that the ruling BJP party is still in the driving seat.

The index which slipped towards its crucial support placed at 100-days moving average bounced back to close above 10,350 levels on Monday. The index formed a bullish candle which closely resembles a ‘High Wave’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

A High Wave pattern is formed when there is massive or wide movement on either side. It is similar to a Spinning Top pattern but has long shadows. The pattern indicates a market in which there is a lot of uncertainty and indecisiveness.

The index moved over 350 points in a single day. The index which opened at 10,263 slipped to an intraday low of 10,074.80 but then bulls managed to regain control and pushed the index to its intraday high of 10,443.55. It closed 55 points higher at 10,388 levels.

Investors are advised to tread with caution for another day and see where the trend is going. For the up move to continue, the index has to hold above 10,300-10,350 levels. But, if index witness follow-up buying then Nifty could well head towards 10,600 levels, suggest experts.

“The Nifty50 witnessed wild swings as it registered a ‘High Wave’ kind of candle formation before signing off the day. Technically speaking it has registered a breakout as it closed above the 30-days old down sloping channel which is in progress from the high of 10490 of November,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, indices still remain susceptible to the election result outcome. Hence, traders are advised to remain sidelines for one more day as a follow-through buying in next trading session will confirm expansion on the upside towards 10600 levels over a period of time, he said.

Mohammad further added that contrary to this a close below 10340 will result in failure of the breakout which shall leave the bulls in more vulnerable position.

India VIX fell down sharply by 12.22 percent at 13.11. India VIX has fallen down by 20 percent in last two sessions and needs to hold below 13 zones to get the smooth ride for a potential to head towards new high territory.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,388.8 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,161.23, followed by 9,933.67. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,529.93 and 10,671.07.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,594.6. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,887.9, followed by 24,181.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are 26,030.6, followed by 26,466.6.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 72.42 lakh contracts stood at a strike price of 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series, followed by 10,600, which now holds 47.14 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,400, which has accumulated 41.30 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices of 10,600 (2.47 lakh contracts were added), followed by 10,800 (which added 1.38 lakh contracts), and 10,700, (which added 0.88 lakh contracts).

Call unwinding was seen at a strike price of 10,400, which shed 7.11 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300, which shed 3.72 lakh contracts and 10,200, which saw shedding of 2.18 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 81.48 lakh contracts was seen at a strike price of 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series; followed by 10,200, which now holds 50.50 lakh contracts and 10,300, which has now accumulated 45.60 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices of 10,400 (16.50 lakh contracts added), 10,300, which saw the addition of 5.97 lakh contracts and 10,200, which saw the addition of 0.77 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,000, which shed 10.42 lakh contracts, along with 9,900, which shed 4.66 lakh contracts and 9,800, which shed 4.28 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 431.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,076.81 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

53 stocks saw long build-up

86 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

46 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

27 stocks saw long unwinding

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.