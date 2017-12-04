Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, which started with a mild gap on the upside, failed to keep the momentum going and closed slightly above its previous close, making a bearish candle on an intraday basis on the daily candlestick charts.

The closing price was significantly lower than the opening price which made a small upper shadow, a large body, and a significantly large lower shadow.

The index made a bearish candle kind of pattern for the fifth consecutive day in a row on Monday and a slip below 10,094-10,036 could drag the index towards its crucial support placed around 10,000, suggest experts. It is important for Nifty to hold above 10,100-10200 for the upside to continue.

The Nifty opened at 10,175 and rose marginally to hit its intraday high of 10,179.20, but then bears took control and pulled the index below 10,100 levels. The index recovered in the second half of the trading session and closed five points higher at 10,127.

It looks like the market is in a wait and watch mode ahead of crucial events such as the Reserve Bank of India policy review and US Fed policy meeting due next week.

Firm global cues helped the index to start with a gap but follow-up buying is missing which dragged the index lower. The index has to now trade above 10,210 to keep the momentum going in favour of bulls. It is still trading below key short-term moving averages.

“The Nifty made an attempt to recover with a gap up opening which disappointed as the same was used by market participants to sell the rally. However, recovery from day’s low of 10,095 is mildly keeping the chances of bulls alive as sustaining above this level in next couple of trading sessions may result in double bottom kind of formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, action in next couple of trading sessions can be more or less sideways as we head towards monetary policy event,” he said.

Mohammad further added that crucial support for Nifty is available at 10,036 and a breach of which on closing basis shall drag the indices towards 9,848 whereas a close above 10,210 shall suggest some sort of short-term strength.

India VIX marginally moved up by 0.37 percent at 14.85. Rising volatility is providing a grip to the bears and showing short-term concern for a long position.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,127.8 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,089.27, followed by 10,050.73. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,172.77 and 10,217.73.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,075.1. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,946.54, followed by 24,817.97. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,250.43, followed by 25,425.77.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 61.57 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series, followed by 10,400, which now holds 44.26 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,300, which has accumulated 40.10 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices of 10,400 (3.95 lakh contracts were added), followed by 10,500 (3.74 lakh contracts added), and 10,200 which added 2.6 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike price 10,000, which shed 1.01 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum Put OI of 84.51 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series, followed by 9,800, which now holds 39.62 lakh contracts and 10,200 which has now accumulated 38.29 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 10,000 (4.91 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,900 (3.94 lakh contracts added) and 10,100, which saw the addition of 3.39 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Put Unwinding seen at strike price of 10,300, which saw shedding of 3.15 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500, which saw 1.74 lakh contracts being shed and 10,400, which saw shedding of 0.50 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 333.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 776.18 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

78 stocks saw long build-up

11 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

113 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

8 stocks saw long unwinding

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.