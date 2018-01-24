Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The momentum remains fairly strong on D-Street as bulls managed to pull the index to record highs after slipping in red in morning session on Wednesday. The index rose to a fresh record high of 11,110.10 and made a small bull candle on daily charts.

The index ended slightly in green which was a fresh closing high for the index, supported by gains in PSU and IT stocks in particular.

The momentum remains fairly strong and short-term traders could look at booking partial profit at higher levels. The next crucial target for the index stands at 11,150-11,300 while a stop loss should be maintained 10,975 for all long positions.

The index which opened at 11,069.35 slipped marginally to hit its intraday low of 11,046.15. Bulls took charge and pushed the index to record highs of 11,110.10 before closing the day 2.3 points up at 11,086.

“The Nifty witnessed a quiet session on Wednesday. The bulls seem to be taking a breather after the sharp run up over last few sessions. Nevertheless, they managed to post a positive daily close for the sixth straight session,” Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan told Moneycontrol.

“Wednesday’s range bound activity is appearing as a triangular pattern on the hourly chart. The consolidation can spill over next few sessions before the index stretches further on the upside. The recent gap area of 10994-10975 shall act as a key support zone for the minor correction,” he said.

Ratnaparki further added that the overall wave structure shows that Nifty is witnessing wave extension on the upside and by the time the structure completes an Impulse on the upside, Nifty can reach 11300 from a short-term perspective

We have collated the top fifteen data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 11,086 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11051.43, followed by 11,016.87. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,115 and 11,144.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,398.55. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,252.27, followed by 27,105. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,512.07, followed by 27,625.53.

Call Options Data:

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 33 lakh contracts stands at strike price 11,200, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the January series, followed by 11,100, which now holds 32.62 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,300, which has accumulated 15.80 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,300, which saw the addition of 3.6 lakh contracts along with 11,400, which added 3.09 lakh contracts, and 11,100, which added 3.2 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum put OI of 59.61 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial base for the index in January series; followed by 10,600, which now holds 46.89 lakh contracts and 11,000 which has now accumulated 46.07 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,900 which saw shedding of 8.1 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,800 at 9.74 lakh contracts and 10,700, which shed 8.86 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs776 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs193.87 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

37 stocks saw long build-up:

41 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

56 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

26 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

Cyient Limited: Deutsche Securities Mauritius Limited sold 54,55,856 shares at Rs 630.35 per share. However, Goldman Sachs India Fund Ltd. bought 16,50,000 shares at Rs 630.00 per share.

HDIL: Acadian Emerging Markets Small-cap Equity Fund LLC sold 24,86,657 shares at Rs 59.97 per share.

(For more bulk deals click here: https://goo.gl/qrXHCH)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Gujarat Gas: A meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on February 2, 2018 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2017.

Aditya Birla Fashions: The company has allotted 10,006 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each to NRO Accounts (non-repatriable) of non-resident shareholders of the company holding ABNL shares on repatriation basis, under Lot 10.

NCC Limited: A meeting ofthe QIP Committee ofthe Boad of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 30,2018, to consider and approve the issue price including discount, if any, thereto as permitted under ICDR Regulations for the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers in the issue.

Ceat: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2018, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.

Stocks in news:

Ashok Leyland: The company has received an order of over Rs 350 crore from VRL Logistics for 1200 trucks.

Bharat Electronics Limited: The company in its Board meeting proposed for buy back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Re 1 each which will also be considered by the Board.

Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited: The company assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregative value of Rs 225.77 crore to a public sector bank on direct assignment basis as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India.

6 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as DHFL, HDIL IFCI, Jet Airways, Jindal Steel, JP Associates, Kaveri Seed Company and Reliance Communications.